Where is Chelsy Davy now?

The former girlfriend of Prince Harry hasn't been in the spotlight since 2018…

Chelsy Davy made headlines last week after Prince Harry shared allegations in court that media intrusion was the main reason for the break-down of their seven-year relationship.

The blonde beauty was also a talking point in the Duke of Sussex's bombshell book, Spare, which shocked royal fans after it was preemptively published in January. In the novel, Harry described his childhood sweetheart as having "a carefree and authentic spirit", and that she, "never worried what other people thought." However, he also explained how she couldn't cope with the media who, at one point were following her too and from university lectures.

But where is Chelsy now? And what has she been doing since splitting with her royal beau back in 2010?

© Getty Prince Harry blames the press for the breakdown of his relationship with Chelsy

But where is the star now? And what has she been doing since splitting with her royal beau back in 2010?

Keep scrolling to find out everything you need to know about Chelsy Davy…

What does Chelsy do for a living?

The Zimbabwe-born has both an economics degree from the University of Cape Town and a law degree from the University of Leeds. The 37-year-old has also studied gemology and has a diploma from the Gemological Institute of America, the world's foremost authority on diamonds and coloured gemstones. Therefore it's no surprise she put her creative talents to good use and launched her own Jewellery business, Aya, in 2016.

According to the official website of the Luxe company: "[The] range captures the beauty of Africa through its rare and precious gemstones and exquisite African craftsmanship so that each piece of AYA jewellery embodies the unique charm of Africa."

However, we are very confident the blonde beauty would have been successful at whatever she turned her hand to as before launching her incredible line, she secured a training contract at Allen & Overy, the 'magic circle' law firm where she was a solicitor before entering into the world of retail.

Where does Chelsy live?

It has been reported that Chelsy lives in a stunning Victorian terrace in Chiswick with her husband, Sam Cutmore-Scott. The happy couple married in secret in May 2022, months after welcoming their first son Leo, in January 2022.

© Instagram Chelsy and Sam are doting parents to son Leo

Sam is an Oxford University graduate and is the director of his parents' hospitality business, The Bijou Collection. The company has four exclusive wedding venues, including an abbey in Buckinghamshire and a chateau in the South of France as well as a glamorous Norfolk hotel, The Harper. Prior to moving in with her beau, Chelsy lived in Chelsea and then in a fabulous flat in South Kensington.

Are Chelsy and Harry still friends?

Whilst the pair haven't been seen together for years, Chelsy did attend Harry's royal wedding to Meghan Markle back in 2018 and revealed to The Times that she and her former beau will, "always be friends."

© Getty Chelsy Davy attended the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle in 2018

Harry is also responsible for connecting Chelsy with one of her best friends, Lady Melissa Percy. Previously, Harry and Chelsy were part of the same friendship group coined the "Glosse Posse," for their affiliation with Gloucester. The group was made up of Tom and Tor Inskip, the Harbord sisters (Astrid and Davina), Guy Pelly, Julian Erleigh and Natasha Rufus Isaacs.