Meghan Markle confirms trip to Nigeria with husband Harry after his return to London

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are planning to travel to Nigeria next month, next month, HELLO! understands.

The Prince is set to return to London on 8 May, when he will attend the Invictus Games service at St Paul's Cathedral.

While it's not known if Meghan and the couple's children, Prince Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, two, will accompany him, the Duchess will join her husband as he heads to the African country.

The couple are understood to have been invited by the Chief of Defence Staff, the highest-ranking military official in Nigeria, who Harry previously met at the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf last September.

HELLO! understands that their during upcoming trip to Nigeria the Duke and Duchess will visit various organisations, wth exact details made available at a later date. The surprise trip was arranged after the Chief of Staff extended an invitation to the couple and everyone is incredibly excited about the upcoming visit.

During last year’s Invictus Games, Meghan spent a lot of time bonding with the Nigerian team, who even gave her her own Nigerian name.

The country holds a special place in Meghan's heart as the mum-of-two has Nigerian heritage, she revealed on her former podcast, Archetypes.

Talking with celebrity interviewer Ziwe, the royal said: "I just had my genealogy done a couple years ago… [and I'm] Forty-three percent Nigerian."

Meghan went on: "I'm going to start to dig deeper into all this because anybody that I've told, especially Nigerian women, are like 'What!'"

On Sunday, more details of the Prince's schedule in London were revealed. in a post shared by the Invictus Games' official Instagram account on Sunday, it has been revealed that actor Damian Lewis will also be in attendance at the thanksgiving service to celebrate ten years of the event.

Alongside a throwback image of Prince Harry, 39, cheering on a competitor, the Invictus Games' social media team penned: "The Invictus Games Foundation will celebrate 10 years of changing lives and saving lives with a Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on May 8th."

It continued: "We will be joined by our Patron, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, actor Damian Lewis and members of the worldwide Invictus Community to mark the occasion."

An official statement also revealed that Harry will give a reading while actor Damian, best known for starring in Homeland and Band of Brothers, will recite the poem 'Invictus'.

Also attending will be representatives from across the Invictus Games participating nations, including members of the wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veteran community.

Meanwhile, members of the community, supporters, and beneficiaries have been selected to provide readings as part of the Service, led by The Very Reverend Andrew Tremlett, Dean of St Paul's.

What is the Invictus Games?

Prince Harry founded the Invictus Games to aid the rehabilitation of injured and sick military personnel and veterans across the globe, by giving them the challenge of competing in sporting events similar to the Paralympics.

When did Prince Harry last visit the UK?

May's event will see the Prince return to the UK for the first time since flying over to see his father King Charles following his cancer diagnosis in February.

Upon arrival, Harry was driven straight to Clarence House, where he stayed for 45 minutes, spending time with his father, who had delayed his own journey to Sandringham to see his younger son.

The short reunion was the first meaningful time father and son had spent together since the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022.