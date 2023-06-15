Royal family's joy over baby news announced on Instagram

Lady Tatiana Mountbatten, daughter of the King's cousin the Marquess of Milford Haven, has shared the exciting news of her pregnancy on social media, captivating fans with a beautiful photo of her growing baby bump.

The 33-year-old took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal her joyous news. In a series of delightful selfies, she showcased her blossoming figure in a form-fitting jersey dress.

Alongside the images, she wrote: "I've been a bit quiet on here for a while... been busy finding my perfect wardrobe and growing a small person."

The announcement was met with a flurry of congratulatory messages from fans, celebrating this new chapter in Lady Tatiana's life.

Last July, Lady Tatiana exchanged vows with her business startup boyfriend Alexander 'Alick' Dru in a lavish ceremony held at the iconic Winchester Cathedral.

The couple's love story took a romantic turn when Alick proposed during a skiing holiday in the Alps. In a picturesque mountaintop setting in Verbier, Switzerland, he presented Lady Tatiana with a stunning engagement ring.

The news of their engagement delighted not only their followers but also garnered well wishes from her close friend and Prince Harry’s ex, Cressida Bonas, who commented with a simple "Beauties" on the Instagram post.

Lady Tatiana is the eldest child of George Mountbatten, 60, and his first wife Sarah Georgina Walker. George's brother, Lord Ivar Mountbatten, is known as the first openly gay member of the Royal Family. Lady Tatiana's younger brother, Henry, holds the title of Earl of Medina.

While Alick may not come from the same aristocratic background as his fiancée, his family tree is still intertwined with the landed gentry.

The 30-year-old, whose full name is Alexander Bernard Molyneux Dru, is the son of Auberon Alexander Bernard Dru and Catherine Margaret Norden.

His father, Bernard, is a descendant of Major Alexander Dru and Gabriel Mary Hermione Herbert, tracing his lineage back to John Vesey, 4th Viscount de Vesci, and Henry Howard Molyneux Herbert, 4th Earl of Carnarvon. Currently, Bernard and his wife run Bernard Dru Oak Ltd, a company specializing in high-quality oak flooring sourced sustainably from woodlands in the Haddeo Valley.

Alick's educational background includes attending Eton and studying History at Oxford. He embarked on various ventures, including founding the social travel app Tripr and establishing Spires Tutoring.

After a role on the M&A team at management consultancy Strategy&, he spent time as an investor at SoftBank Investment Advisers. Most recently, he founded a stealth startup, a company operating in stealth mode to manage public attention and safeguard information.

Lady Tatiana's passion for horses has been a prominent part of her life. Trained under Olympian Charlotte Dujardin, she attended the prestigious Millfield private school in Somerset.

While initially aspiring to be a ski instructor, Lady Tatiana now focuses on training dressage horses. Alongside her equestrian pursuits, she is also training to become a psychotherapist.

As Lady Tatiana embarks on this new chapter of motherhood, she continues to reside in Windsor, where she runs her horse yard and conducts dressage clinics.