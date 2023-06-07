Inside Princess Eugenie's £6.7k per night delivery suite where she gave birth to royal baby

Princess Eugenie gave birth to her second child at the Portland Maternity Hospital in Westminster

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have welcomed their second child, a baby boy called Ernest George Ronnie, who was born on 30 May at the Portland Hospital in London.

Confirming their happy news, Eugenie, 33, and Jack, 41, shared in an announcement on Instagram, writing: "Jack and I wanted to share the news that we had our little boy, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank on 30th May 2023 at 8.49 weighing 7.1lbs. He is named after his great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George and my Grandpa Ronald. Augie is loving being a big brother already."

The Princess also shared an adorable photograph of her two-year-old son August meeting baby Ernest, and he looks like such a doting big brother.

The royal mother delivered at the Portland Hospital, which has welcomed several royal babies through the decades including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Archie Harrison and Sarah Ferguson’s daughters Eugenie and Beatrice.

© Instagram Princess Eugenie's son August was pictured meeting his baby brother Ernest

The private hospital in Westminster is known for being one of the best in the UK for midwifery care - and it’s not just the medical facilities that draw in patients from across the world; the plush suites and impressive menu could rival that of a five-star hotel. Scroll on to take a closer look inside…

Inside the royal-approved Portland Hospital

Lobster has appeared on the menu at the celebrity-favourite Portland Hospital, while a 'Champagne and strawberries' celebration package is reportedly on offer for new mums wishing to toast their new arrival.

© The Portland Hosptial Afternoon tea and Champagne is on the menu at the Portland Hospital

If they wish to, partners can also stay overnight with their newborns in en-suite rooms filled with Temple Spa toiletries and a separate bed available.

© The Portland Hospital An en-suite bathroom at the Portland Hospital equipped with Temple Spa toiletries

Much like a hotel, the Portland also promises a 24-hour room service, offering a variety of nutritious meals and a world-class catering team who can provide for most dietary needs.

© The Portland Hospital A deluxe suite inside the Portland Hospital

CEO of Portland hospital, Janene Madden, has previously said of the experience: "What I can advocate about here is that it is like having a holiday. You get to use the nursery, your baby is only brought back for feeding time, so after two or three nights here you leave here feeling really fit and well and ready to face this challenge as a new mum. It's how it should be."

Should you wish the have the royal experience for your own delivery, it may come as no surprise that giving birth at the Portland doesn’t come cheap.

© Getty Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank welcomed their second child together

With prices starting at £6,760 for 'normal delivery' going up to £8,110 for an emergency c-section, and an extra night in the hospital/hotel room costing £1,800, the pricey experience certainly rivals that of a luxe holiday.

Princess Eugenie’s second birth experience would most likely have been entirely different from her first with her son. August Brooksbank was born during the UK's third national lockdown due to coronavirus, meaning the Princess was likely unable to have any visitors.

© Instagram Baby August with parents Eugenie and Jack shortly after his birth

During her son's first month of life, the royal would have been largely housebound with just her household and support bubble meeting August.

