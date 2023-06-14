Princess Eugenie's special family milestone revealed after welcoming baby Ernest

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are parents to August and Ernest

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are currently in a newborn baby bubble with their little boy, Ernest, who arrived on 30 May.

The couple are also parents to two-year-old August, and this weekend, the family-of-four will mark a new milestone.

Proud dad Jack will celebrate his first Father's Day as a dad-of-two, and no doubt Eugenie will take to Instagram to praise her husband of nearly five years.

Eugenie announced her second baby's arrival with some adorable Instagram snaps six days after his birth.

The first shot showed little Ernest snuggled up in a Moses basket, while the second photo showed proud big brother August peering into the cot and gently stroking his baby sibling's head.

Eugenie's Instagram caption read: "Jack and I wanted to share the news that we had our little boy, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank on 30th May 2023 at 8.49 weighing 7.1lbs.

"He is named after his great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George and my Grandpa Ronald. Augie is loving being a big brother already."

© Instagram / @princesseugenie Eugenie's newborn son, Ernest

© Instagram / @princesseugenie Princess Eugenie's son August was pictured meeting his baby brother Ernest

Ernest's great-great-great grandfather was King George V who also had Ernest as a middle name – with his full name being George Frederick Ernest Albert.

The baby's middle name is also a touching tribute to Jack's father George who passed away in 2021.

© Getty Sarah pictured with her father, Major Ronald Ferguson, in 1988

Ronnie is a nod to Sarah, Duchess of York's father, the former royal polo manager Major Ronald Ferguson, who died in 2003. Sarah revealed she was moved to tears by Eugenie and Jack's gesture after they revealed their newborn's name.

Speaking about her new grandchild for the first time on her Tea Talks podcast, the 63-year-old grandmother said: "When Jack and Eugenie told me, it was so moving that they had put my dad in there. It was so kind, I thought. It made me cry."

Sarah, who is known to her now-three grandchildren as GG, said: "He's a very, very seriously beautiful little boy. Of course everybody says that. Of course he is. Doting granny – doting GG. He's done very, very well." See what else the Duchess had to say in the clip below...

WATCH: Sarah, Duchess of York speaks about new grandson for the first time

As well as August and Ernest, Sarah is also a grandmother to Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's one-year-old daughter, Sienna.

All about Ernest Brooksbank

Like his older brother August, Ernest was born at London's Portland Hospital on 30 May 2023.

He is currently 13th in line to the throne after Princess Eugenie and August.

© Instagram / @princesseugenie Proud dad Jack with eldest son August

Eugenie's children do not have royal titles, as they take rank from their father, Jack, and are therefore Master August and Master Ernest Brooksbank.

Ernest's maternal grandparents are Sarah, Duchess of York and her former husband, the Duke of York, while his paternal grandmother is Jack's mother, Nicola Brooksbank.

© Getty One of baby Ernest's middle names pay tribute to Jack's late father, George

© Instagram / @princesseugenie August and cousin, Sienna

The tot has aunt Princess Beatrice and uncle Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on his mother's side, and uncle Thomas Brooksbank on his father's side of the family.

No doubt little Ernest will share a close bond with both August and their cousin, Sienna, as they grow up.

Meanwhile, King Charles is Ernest's great-uncle.