Prince Philip's cousin Lady Tatiana Mountbatten's designer wedding dress featured special family tribute

Celebrity and royal guests gathered at Winchester Cathedral to celebrate Lady Tatiana Mountbatten's wedding with Alexander Dru on 23 July 2022.

The 32-year-old bride, who is Prince Philip's first cousin once removed and the Queen's second cousin thrice removed, stepped out in a very sentimental wedding dress, based on one currently available to buy from British bridal designer Suzanne Neville.

Tatiana was pictured entering the cathedral wearing a capped-sleeve wedding gown that featured a stunning embellished waistband and a plunging back. It bore several similarities to the brand's timeless Amelia dress, which retails for £2,550 and is made using Italian crepe and a silk organza detachable train.

The equestrian chose a bespoke three-metre train, which her close friends were seen arranging ahead of her trip down the aisle, and finished off her outfit with embroidery from her mother Sarah Walker's own bridal gown when she married George Mountbatten, 4th Marquess of Milford Haven, in 1989. The former couple sadly got divorced in 1996 and he went on to marry his second wife, Clare Wentworth-Stanley.

Lady Tatiana looked beautiful in a custom Suzanne Neville wedding dress © GoffPhotos

To finish the look, she wore a tulle cathedral-length veil and wore her brunette hair in a chic chignon with a sparkling tiara.

Tatiana and Alexander exchanged vows in front of the likes of the bride's father George, her brother Henry, Earl of Medina, her step-brother Harry Wentworth-Stanley and his wife Cressida Bonas, who was Prince Harry's former girlfriend.

The bride included embroidery from her mother's bridal gown © GoffPhotos

Cressida appeared to show off a baby bump at the special event, which saw her dress in a coral pleated skirt by Mango and an elegant white blouse with a chic red statement headband and velvet maroon shoes.

The couple's wedding comes just six months after they announced their engagement. Alexander proposed during a trip to Verbier, Switzerland, and Tatiana shared the news by posting loved-up snaps of the pair on the snowy mountaintop and adding an engagement ring emoji.

