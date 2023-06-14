Royal baby news is confirmed after baby bump spotted at wedding

Congratulations are in order for King Jigme and Queen Jetsun of Bhutan who are expecting their third child together!

The Queen's official Instagram account shared the exciting news, with a post that read: "Their Majesties the druk gyalpo and gyaltsuen are happy to share the news that Her Majesty is expecting their third child, due in early autumn. Their Majesties wish to thank everyone for their continued good wishes and prayers."

Fans rushed to the comments section of the Instagram post to share the love. " Congratulations, and may your family be blessed," wrote one, and another added: "A moment of joy and celebration." A third penned: "Blessings from the UK." Many also left hand in prayer emojis and love heart emojis to express their feelings.

On the 3 June photos of the Queen touring a holy site in Jordan were released, and quite clearly a baby bump could be seen but the announcement hadn't been made yet.

Also, the Queen was in attendance at the wedding of Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan and Rajwa Al Saif. Her figure-skimming outfit disguised her bump but some people suspected she could be expecting again.

King Jigme Khesar married Jetsun Pema in October 2011, in Punakha Dzong, followed by a public celebration in Thimphu and Paro. He became king in December 2006, following his father Jigme Singye Wangchuck's abdication, and was officially crowned two years later.

The royals had their first child in February 2016 and went on to welcome their second child on 19 March 2020.

Four months after their second son was born, they announced his name online, sharing sweet photos. The royal couple announced that their new son is named Jigme Ugyen Wangchuck, and their eldest is called Gyalsey Jigme Namgyel.

© Getty Queen Jetsun of Bhutan and Princess Eeuphelma attended of Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan and Rajwa Al Saif's wedding

Did you know that Queen Jetsun of Bhutan is the world's youngest queen? But soon she will be a mother-of-three and she also has made leaps and bounds in terms of her philanthropy.

© Photo: Instagram The couple already have two sons

The royal is the president of the Bhutan Red Cross Society and is the United Nations Environment Program Ozone Ambassador, two causes very close to her heart.

The UK recently celebrated happy baby news with Princess Eugenie welcoming her second son at the end of May.

© Photo: Rex The royal baby is due in autumn

Sharing the lovely news online, Eugenie penned: "Jack and I wanted to share the news that we had our little boy, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank on 30th May 2023 at 8.49 weighing 7.1lbs.

"He is named after his great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George and my Grandpa Ronald. Augie is loving being a big brother already."

© Instagram Princess Eugenie's son August was pictured meeting his baby brother Ernest

The sweet words were accompanied by two beautiful photos, including one with Ernest with his older brother.

Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank are also parents to two-year-old August.

