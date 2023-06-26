Sarah Ferguson reveals she has undergone a mastectomy after nearly missing mammogram appointment

The Duchess of York opened up about her health scare on her Tea Talks podcast

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, recently shared on her popular Tea Talks podcast that she has bravely confronted a breast cancer diagnosis and has successfully undergone surgery.

Speaking openly on her podcast episode, which was recorded last week prior to her surgery, the Duchess candidly revealed: “Tomorrow I’m going in for a mastectomy.” An audacious advocate for health, she added: “I want every single person who is listening to this podcast to go get checked, go get screened, and go do it.”

She also admitted before getting her screening she wasn’t about to go, and it was her sister that forced her to go. “Don’t wait,” she warned.

The Duchess was also very grateful for the diagnosis. “I taking this as a gift to make real changes for myself and to nurture myself and stop trying to fix everyone else.”

© Daniele Venturelli The Duchess is recovering well

“I’m going to get super fit and super strong,” she added.

Sarah was cared for at King Edward VII Hospital in Marylebone, central London, and has since been discharged. Her recovery is now in progress, surrounded by the comforting presence of her family at Windsor.

An official representative for the Duchess affirmed: "Sarah, Duchess of York was recently diagnosed with an early form of breast cancer detected at a routine mammogram screening.”

© Getty Sarah Ferguson seen arriving at The View in New York

The Duchess, having courageously navigated this unexpected health challenge, was appreciative of her medical team, expressing her "immense gratitude" to the dedicated staff who cared for her and administered her mammogram.

Despite her condition being "otherwise symptom free," Sarah emphasized the significance of regular health screening, as her experience underlined its invaluable importance.

The news arrives shortly after the Duchess joyously celebrated the arrival of her newest grandchild, Princess Eugenie's baby Ernest. During this testing period, the strength and love of her family have undoubtedly provided crucial support.

© Getty Sarah Ferguson at the T.M. Glass Solo Exhibition Opening at Galerie de Bellefeuille on May 09, 2019 in Toronto, Canada

In one of her previous podcast episodes, Sarah unveiled the endearing first gift she purchased for her newborn grandson during a trip to Florence.

Sarah was in Italy to attend a commemorative mass for a dear friend. Post-service, she couldn’t resist visiting a charming children's shop and picked up a pair of adorable blue booties for little Ernest.

In the Duchess' own words, "I went to a dear friend's mass in Florence and he died at 59, so we all went to celebrate his life and afterward I popped into a little children's shop and bought some little blue booties."

She continued her tale with profound sentiment, "I also love that sense that celebrating the death of [her friend], and here comes a new life."

© Photo: Getty Images Sarah with Beatrice and Eugenie

In the same episode, Sarah revealed the touching moment when Princess Eugenie shared baby Ernest's full name for the first time. Each name of "Ernest George Ronnie" holds special family significance.

Sharing this sweet anecdote, Sarah stated, "Ernest, because George III's middle name was Ernest, and also because it's a fabulous name. Then George after Jack's [Brooksbank] father, and then Ronnie after my father, which is really touching. When Jack and Eugenie told me it was so moving that they had put my dad in there, it made me cry. Luckily at the time, I was in a children's shop."

The proud grandmother couldn't resist gushing about her new grandchild, stating emphatically, "He's a very very, seriously beautiful little boy, but of course, everyone is going to say that, but of course he is."

The Duchess also indulged listeners with heartwarming stories about spending quality time with Princess Beatrice's daughter, Sienna, while the Princess attended a recent wedding in Jordan.

Sarah enthused: "While Beatrice was away in Jordan, I was allowed to have Sienna to play," adding, "And the last couple of days I’ve managed to really have a bond, and guess what my bond is? I give her a little sip of tea out of my teacup."