Everything you need to know about the King Edward VII Hospital where Sarah Ferguson had surgery

The King Edward VII Hospital is favoured by the royals and here's everything you need to know

Sarah Ferguson, 63, has revealed that she has undergone breast cancer surgery at King Edward VII Hospital following the detection of an early form of cancer during a routine mammogram screening. Here's everything you need to know about the private hospital where many members of the royal family get treated.

Which hospital do the royal family use?

The King Edward VII Hospital is a private medical facility located in the Marylebone area of London, and it has been used by the late Queen Elizabeth II and her husband the late Prince Philip, as well as the Princess of Wales.

King Edward VII Hospital in London

What treatment did Sarah Ferguson have?

The Duchess of York has had a single mastectomy, and spokesman for her said: "Sarah, Duchess of York was recently diagnosed with an early form of breast cancer detected at a routine mammogram screening.

"She was advised she needed to undergo surgery which has taken place successfully. "The duchess is receiving the best medical care and her doctors have told her that the prognosis is good. She is now recuperating with her family.

"The duchess wants to express her immense gratitude to all the medical staff who have supported her in recent days. She is also hugely thankful to the staff involved in the mammogram which identified her illness, which was otherwise symptom-free, and believes her experience underlines the importance of regular screening."

The Princess of Wales' hospital visits

Princess Kate has also used the private care facility, when she was pregnant with Prince George and battling hyperemesis gravidarum, a condition of extreme morning sickness.

The late Queen Elizabeth II's hospital visits

During her life the late Queen attended the private hospital multiple times for many different reasons, starting with a tooth extraction in 1982.

In 2003, the monarch also had an operation on her knee at the trusted medical institute.

The late Prince Philip's hospital visits

The Duke of Edinburgh died on 9 April 2021, shortly after a month-long stay at the King Edward VII Hospital suffering from an infection following heart surgery at a different location.

Balloons with a 'get well soon' message were left outside the King Edward VII hospital when Prince Philip stayed in

In 2011, the royal was treated there for a blocked coronary artery.

Queen Camilla's hospital visits

It has been reported that the Duchess of Cornwall had a hysterectomy at the same hospital in 2012.

What is the King Edward VII Hospital like?

The private hospital, which gets its name from the king due to him being the first patron, is only made up of 56 beds. They have various payment options including an all-inclusive plan, where after a fixed amount the patient can have unlimited care.

As well as luxuries like private rooms, the hospital takes their cusine very seriously. Head Chef Ricardo Fernandes and his team deliver a delicious menu that changes daily, including diabetic, gluten-free, halal and kosher options. The dinner is even three courses!