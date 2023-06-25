Sarah Ferguson is recovering from breast cancer surgery

Sarah, Duchess of York is recuperating after undergoing surgery for breast cancer, her spokesman revealed on Sunday.

A spokesman for the Duchess said: "Sarah, Duchess of York was recently diagnosed with an early form of breast cancer detected at a routine mammogram screening.

© Dave M. Benett Sarah with her daughter Eugenie

"She was advised she needed to undergo surgery which has taken place successfully. "The duchess is receiving the best medical care and her doctors have told her that the prognosis is good. She is now recuperating with her family.

"The duchess wants to express her immense gratitude to all the medical staff who have supported her in recent days. She is also hugely thankful to the staff involved in the mammogram which identified her illness, which was otherwise symptom-free, and believes her experience underlines the importance of regular screening."

© Getty Sarah thanked hospital staff for their help

The Duchess is expected to discuss her diagnosis on the next episode of her podcast, Tea Talk, which was recorded the day before she went into hospital and will be available on Monday.

© Getty The Duchess is recovering well

It is understood that Sarah was treated at the private King Edward VII Hospital in London which has treated members of the royal family for decades.

The news comes after the proud grandmother celebrated the arrival of her newest grandchild, Princess Beatrice's baby Ernest, and she has no doubt been supported by her family at this challenging time.

© Getty Sarah recently launched her book A Most Intriguing Lady

On a recent episode of her podcast, which she co-hosts with her friend, entrepreneur Sarah Jane Thomson, she revealed the thoughtful first gift she bought for her grandson whilst in Florence.

© Getty The proud grandmother emphasised the importance of regular screenings

Sarah explained how she was in Italy to attend a mass for her friend who had passed away. After the service, she popped into a children's shop and picked up a pair of booties for little Ernest.

"I went to a dear friend's mass in Florence and he died at 59, so we all went to celebrate his life and afterward I popped into a little children's shop and bought some little blue booties."

© Getty Sarah will address her diagnosis on her podcast

She added: " I also love that sense that celebrating the death of [her friend], and here comes a new life." On the episode, Sarah continued to explain that while she was buying the thoughtful gift, Princess Eugenie shared baby Ernest's full name with her for the first time, which was steeped in family meaning.

"Ernest George Ronnie," Sarah said, sharing his full name with listeners. "Ernest, because George III's middle name was Ernest, and also because it's a fabulous name.

© Instagram Sarah with her two daughters

"Then George after Jack's [Brooksbank] father, and then Ronnie after my father, which is really touching. When Jack and Eugenie told me it was so moving that they had put my dad in there, it made me cry. Luckily at the time, I was in a children's shop."

© Getty Sarah in New York earlier this year

She also said: "He's a very very, seriously beautiful little boy, but of course, everyone is going to say that, but of course he is."

The former wife of Prince Andrew also chatted about looking after Princess Beatrice's daughter, Sienna, whilst the Princess attended the recent Jordanian wedding. Sarah gushed: "While Beatrice was away in Jordan, I was allowed to have Sienna to play." She added: "And the last couple of days I’ve managed to really have a bond, and guess what my bond is? I give her a little sip of tea out of my teacup."