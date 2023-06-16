Sarah Ferguson gives update about sharing custody of late Queen's corgis with Prince Andrew

The Duchess of York looks after the late Queen Elizabeth II's Corgis Sandy and Muick with her ex-husband at Royal Lodge

The late Queen Elizabeth II's corgis broke royal fans' hearts at her funeral last autumn when they were pictured looking desolate, but it seems the canine companions are now thriving at Royal Lodge in the care of Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew.

The Duchess of York offered a new update on adorable pups Sandy and Muick's wellbeing during an interview with French magazine Gala while promoting her latest book, A Most Intriguing Lady. Sarah, 63, revealed they had adjusted brilliantly to their move and are being thoroughly spoiled.

Asked how the corgis were doing, she told the publication: "The corgis are very sweet, very polite and well-behaved. I love them and they're happy. We take it in turns walking them, which is a bit confusing for the poor dogs. They never know who is going to be taking them out!

"I'm their favourite, but everyone always says it's because I give them bones in broth. I love everything about them and I'm the one who spoils them the most. It’s a big honour to have them with us."

Detailing a particularly moving incident about the late Queen's special bond with the dogs, Sarah continued: "The Queen loved the dogs – she could whisper in their ears just like she could with horses. The other day, someone who used to look after them came to say hi to me and Muick approached her and rested his head on her. It was very moving."

Despite their 1992 separation and subsequent divorce, amicable exes Sarah and Prince Andrew still live together at Royal Lodge in Windsor, where they also have five Norfolk terriers.

It appears that Muick and Sandy have established a lasting bond with Sarah's original canine clan. "They all balance out, the carpet moves as I move but I’ve got used to it now," she previously told The Telegraph, adding that they are "national treasures" who have been "taught well".

However, Sarah recently revealed she found the pressure of giving the dogs a good life "terrifying".

"Because they are national treasures I am terrified when they go out running," shared the mother-of-two. They chase everything, straight into the trees and I'm going 'no, no, the nation loves you, stop, stop chasing squirrels',” she said during an appearance on The One Show.

The corgis are said to follow an extremely strict routine, including an indulgent diet prepared especially by royal chefs.

They lead no ordinary canine lifestyle, having been raised on an ultra-indulgent diet of fresh beef, corn-fed chicken, lamb and rabbit prepared especially by the Queen's army of royal chefs.

The furry friends even have their own menu, which royal chef Darren McGrady explained would be "chosen and sent to the kitchen every month by Mrs Fenncick, who took care of all the dogs at Sandringham.