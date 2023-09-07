Gyles Brandreth reveals the Queen's love for James Bond and her film treat to her family every summer

Writer and broadcaster Gyles Brandreth has marveled at the royal family's playful commitment to James Bond on the first episode of season two of HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast.

The former politician recollects his treasured conversations with the late Queen, who spoke of the royal family's holiday around the Scottish islands and the unexpected highlight of the trip.

"She told me that when they used to go on the Royal Yacht Britannia as a family in the summer, the treat of the holiday was always having the new James Bond film show in the cinema on the yacht," Gyles tells HELLO!

Whilst the spy showing was a more-than-once occurrence during the yacht's 44 years of serving the royal family, Gyles reflects on the personal liking that the late monarch in particular took to 007.

"She loved James Bond."

So much so that the discussion can't be had without resurfacing the late Queen's secret film with James Bond star Daniel Craig for the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympics. In what surprised millions, the scene saw James Bond escort the late Queen from Buckingham Palace to the event before her stunt double parachuted out of a helicopter against the epic film soundtrack.

© Getty The Queen shaking hands with Daniel Craig at the Royal Premiere for the 21st Bond film 'Casino Royale' in 2006

The short film, which resurfaced after her death, also came as a delightful surprise to the late Queen's family who were not aware of her secret spy involvement.

Gyles warmly touches on how Her Majesty relaxed more during her later years whilst continuing to serve her traditional self.

"She followed tradition the way her father and her mother did. But as the years went by, we got a flavour of her towards the end of her life with that wonderful Paddington Sketch, and the James Bond Sketch a few years ago," he tells HELLO!

Nevertheless, Gyles also speculates about whether the late monarch would have taken the step into creating those landmark sketches had her mother still been there with her.

"Had the Queen's mother been alive, I don't think she would have done the Paddington Bear or James Bond because she wouldn't have been sure that her mother would have approved."

Gyles Brandreth's personal biography of the late monarch - Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait - is a Sunday Times No. 1 bestseller.

In our first podcast episode, A Year On, official photographer Julian also shares how he got the late Queen to smile for one of his iconic photographs. Listen to the full episode here...

Elsewhere, HELLO!'s royal editor Emily Nash looks back at the past royal year and how much it has changed since the late Queen's funeral. And what the second year of King Charles' reign will bring.