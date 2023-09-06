A Right Royal Podcast: One Year On from the loss of Queen Elizabeth II

Julian Calder and Gyles Brandreth share incredible anecdotes about the late Queen ahead of the first anniversary of her death

A Right Royal Podcast is back for season two and we have an incredible list of episodes – and guests – coming up. But first, on our very first episode of the news series, we're looking back at the first 12 months without our late Queen Elizabeth II ahead of the first anniversary of her death and how her successor, King Charles and Queen Camilla are getting on in their new roles.

We're joined by esteemed royal photographer Julian Calder - who has taken some of the late Queen's most iconic portraits, including The Queen of Scots and Chief of Chiefs. He goes into detail about what Her Majesty was really like behind the lens and reveals the cheeky sex book that the late Prince Philip had in his private office at Buckingham Palace and nearly made an appearance in one of his official portraits.

© Getty Julian Calder and Gyles Brandreth have shared their favourite memories of the late Queen and the late Prince Philip

Also joining hosts Andrea Caamano and Emmy Griffiths is Gyles Brandreth, who considers himself "lucky" to have spent a lot of time with Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip and the new King and Queen.

The writer and broadcaster fondly remembers some incredible anecdotes told to him by the Queen and her nearest and dearest, including her admiration for Margaret Thatcher, despite reports of rivalry, and the awkward moment during which the late Queen had to help the former Prime Minister after her first curtsy went terribly wrong.

© Getty Gyles Brandreth spoke about King Charles and Queen Camilla's marriage and why it works

He also reveals the Queen's incredible knack for impressions as well as her favourite film to watch when she holidayed with her family.

Lastly, the podcasting duo are joined by HELLO!'s royal editor, Emily Nash, who looks back at the past royal year and how much everything has changed since the late Queen's funeral. Plus, what the second year of King Charles' reign will bring.