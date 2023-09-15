Happy 39th birthday Prince Harry! Best photos to mark his special day

© Photo: Getty Images

It's hard to believe that Prince Harry has been charming the nation for 39 years with his cheeky humour and free spirit. The Duke of Sussex has won fans the world over and has had an eventful life – undergoing two tours in Afghanistan, spearheading the Invictus Games, marrying his American love Meghan Markle, welcoming two children Archie and Lili, and unforgettably stepping away from royal life.

Let's take a look at the key moments in Harry's life as he turns 39…

Prince Henry Charles Albert David Windsor, the second son of Prince Charles and Princess Diana, was born on 15 September 1984.