Princess Kate joins dads in London for park playdate - best photos

The Princess of Wales enjoyed a pub and playdate with fathers and their children, as she made a public return to royal duties on Wednesday.

Mum-of-three Kate, 41, took part in a Dad Walk in North London during an engagement with Dadvengers, a community for dads and their children.

The Princess, who was dressed casually in a striped knit, jeans and a khaki jacket, highlighted the important role dads play in their children's earliest years, as part of her Shaping Us campaign on early childhood.

Kate joined the Arnos Grove Dadvengers group at the Arnos Arms pub, where they chatted about the role fathers play in a child's development, including in the months before they are even born and the earliest weeks and months of their lives.

As the royal joined fathers and their little ones around the table, she was heard saying: "You get to see the importance of getting together, socialising and connecting with each other."

Later, the Princess joined the group on a Dad Walk to the local park and heard about the support they give to one another through the Dadvengers network.

As the children played in the playground, Kate was seen crouching down to speak with one little girl, who was wearing a floral raincoat and wellington boots.

"I love your stripy tights," the Princess told the youngster, "I should have worn my stripy tights."

Dadvengers is predominantly an online community which works to support dads on their journey through parenthood. It has a strong focus on mental wellbeing and supports new fathers in a variety of ways including through online training programmes, podcasts, and more recently the in-person 'Dad Walks'. Dad Walks provide a new way for men to meet other fathers in their local community in an informal setting.

During her visit, Kate was hosted by Nigel Clarke, founder of Dadvengers and known for his work on The Baby Club on the BBC's CBeebies.

Nigel said: "Fathers have a hugely significant role to play in their children's lives, right from the start. Even before their baby is born, fathers can get involved and Dadvengers is on a mission to support them to do that in ways that work for them.

"We provide them with information and advice to help look after their own wellbeing, while also supporting them to build the nurturing relationships and surroundings we know are so important in the very earliest years of their children’s lives. It's what Dadvengers is all about."

