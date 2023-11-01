Princess Kate hits the pub in skinny jeans and Breton stripes

The Princess of Wales was effortlessly dressed in denim skinny jeans and a trench coat to attend a heartwarming engagement in Arnos Grove in London on Wednesday.

Princess Kate, 41, made a departure from her winning streak of tailored dressing, slipping into high-waisted jeans, a waterproof jacket and a Breton-striped top to learn about the work of Dadvengers at pub The Arnos Arms.

WATCH: Princess Kate joins dads for pub and park play date

Dadvengers is predominately an online community which works to support dads on their journey through parenthood. It has a strong focus on mental wellbeing and supports new fathers in a variety of ways including through online training programmes, podcasts, and more recently the in-person Dad Walks.



© Getty The Princess of Wales donned denim jeans and a striped top to join a Dad Walk in the local park during a visit to "Dadvengers"

Adding an autumnal finish to her Parisian-inspired getup, the royal slipped into chunky leather boots - a rare change from her sky-high heels and pointed-toe pumps worn to most official engagements.

The mother-of-three elevated her casual ensemble with tumbling curls and a soft smokey eyeliner, adding delicate gold hoops for a touch of glamour.

© WPA Pool Princess Kate with Grayson Stevenson, 5, and his dad, Mark Stevenson (left), in the Arnos Arms during a visit to "Dadvengers"

The Princess has long shared a penchant for the timeless stripe, owning three of the same marinière tops from royally-loved brand, ME+EM.

We last saw Princess Kate wearing her cashmere jumper during 2021 when she visited St Andrew's with Prince William

Effortlessly stylish and incredibly versatile, the Princess of Wales has worn a striped tee several times in the past, including on a trip to St Andrews in 2021, where she and Prince William returned to the University where they fell in love.

© Getty Princess Kate is a fan of Breton stripes

In 2022, the royal stunned in stripes once again at the SailGP in Plymouth, teaming a navy nautical long-sleeved top with high-waisted shorts and her much-loved white Superga trainers - a favourite of hers for sporting events.

© WPA Pool Princess Kate wears a long sleeve Breton top to launch the King's Cup Regatta in London in 2019

Way back in 2015, Kate was memorably pictured playing with her son Prince George during the Gigaset Charity Polo Match at the Beaufort Polo Club. Kate wore a fabulous pair of skinny jeans which she teamed with a navy blue Breton top adorned with white stripes. She added smart ballet pumps and wore her famous mane long and loose.

Listen to HELLO!'s Right Royal Podcast. In this week's episode, we unveil all there is to know about Meghan Markle's secret Instagram account...