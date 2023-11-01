Prince Harry and Meghan take children Archie and Lilibet trick or treating

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted during a trick-or-treating outing with their two children, Prince Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, two.

On Tuesday evening, the quartet looked closer than ever as they headed out near their home in Montecito. Archie held his dad's hand whilst he appeared to be dressed as a skeleton meanwhile, doting mum Meghan carried her daughter who was dressed in a billowing pink costume.

© Photo: Netflix The family of four headed out in Montecito

The family-of-four was captured whilst walking along the road with a cohort of other excited families. Harry and Archie carried a pumpkin basket each, ready to collect sweets.

In the clip, which has gone viral on social media, the sun was setting in as they headed along the road, the unmistakable LA trees in the background as other parents parked up and headed out to the streets.

© Netflix Harry and Meghan celebrated the occasion with Eugenie and Jack in 2021

The Duchess donned a pair of dark blue denim jeans, a black T-shirt, and a matching black cap. Harry rocked a charcoal grey three-quarter-length top, and dark denim jeans and matched his wife wearing a black cap.

Harry and Meghan are major fans of the spooky celebration and revealed the hilarious way they marked the occasion back in 2021 when they were still dating, alongside Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank.

"The four of us just snuck out in Halloween costumes to just have one fun night out on the town before it was out in the world that we were a couple," she revealed. Images of the moment were shared in their Netflix documentary, which was released last December.

The pair donned masks and camouflage which you can see in full force in the video below.

Inside Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Halloween night out with Eugenie & Jack

Harry also opened up about the moment in his memoir Spare, which was published in January.

"We invited Euge and Jack to join us for Halloween. And Meg's best friend Markus. Toronto’s Soho House was having a big party and the theme was 'Apocalypse.' Dress accordingly. I mumbled to Meg that I'd not had great luck with themed fancy-dress parties, but I'd give it another go."

He added: "For help with my costume, I'd turned to a friend, the actor Tom Hardy before I left home. I'd phoned him to ask if I could borrow his costume from Mad Max.

"'The whole thing? Yes, please, mate!'

"The whole kit. He'd given it all to me before I left Britain, and now I tried it on in Meg's little bathroom. When I came out, she roared with laughter." Following the party, the news broke of their relationship.