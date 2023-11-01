Prince George holds hands with Lady Louise Windsor in sweet unearthed clip

The Prince and Princess of Wales's children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis share a close bond with their extended family members.

And despite being nearly ten years older, Prince William's cousin, Lady Louise Windsor, 19, has often shown her nurturing side with the littlest royals.

George, Charlotte and Lady Louise were all given starring roles in Princess Eugenie's bridal party for her wedding to Jack Brooksbank in October 2018.

As the bridesmaids and page boys arrived at St George's Chapel in Windsor, a sweet moment was captured on camera between Lady Louise, then 14, and George, then aged five.

Watch the moment in the clip below…

WATCH: Prince George holds hands with Lady Louise at royal wedding

George can be seen sweetly looking to Lady Louise for direction and holding out his hand.

As the young bridal party gathered themselves together, Lady Louise held little George's hand and guided him up the steps to the Chapel.

© Getty Princess Charlotte and Prince George were bridesmaid and page boy at Princess Eugenie's wedding

Charlotte, then three, can be seen on the right, holding the skirt of her dress. Savannah and Isla Phillips, Maud Windsor, Louis de Givenchy and Theodora Williams, the daughter of Robbie Williams and Ayda Field, made up the rest of the wedding party.

Lady Louise, wearing a blue A-line dress and a matching hat, acted as a special attendant for her cousin Eugenie's nuptials.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh's daughter, who turns 20 on 8 November, is now studying English at the University of St Andrews in Scotland.

© Getty Lady Louise was one of William and Kate's bridesmaids

When she was eight, she was given a starring role as one of Prince William and Kate Middleton's bridesmaids at their royal wedding in April 2011.

Lady Louise is not expected to become a full-time working royal in the future.

© Getty Lady Louise is studying at St Andrews

Speaking to The Times in 2020, the Duchess spoke about the futures of Lady Louise and her younger brother, James, Earl of Wessex: "We try to bring them up with the understanding they are very likely to have to work for a living. Hence we made the decision not to use HRH titles. They have them and can decide to use them from 18, but I think it's highly unlikely."

James, who turns 16 in December, is in Year 11 at school and will sit his GCSEs next spring.

