The Prince and Princess of Wales's sweet nicknames for daughter Princess Charlotte revealed

Like many of us, the Prince and Princess of Wales's daughter, Princess Charlotte, has a number of nicknames.

The eight-year-old has been given some affectionate monikers, mostly by her parents, Prince William and Kate, starting with 'Lottie'.

During a visit to Windsor Park stadium in Northern Ireland in 2019, influencer Laura-Ann Barr, aka @all.thats.pretty, revealed that the Princess of Wales referred to her daughter as 'Lottie' rather than Charlotte during their conversation.

And that's not the only term of endearment that mum Kate has given her daughter.

Back in 2018, the Princess was spotted shopping with George and Charlotte at The Range.

One fellow shopper told The Daily Mail at the time that at one point, Charlotte, then aged three, was sat on the floor in the shop, prompting mum Kate to tell her: "Get up poppet."

Kate has been overheard referring to George as 'poppet', too – so it seems it's a popular family term.

© Getty Kate calls Charlotte 'Lottie' and 'Poppet'

And in 2019, it was revealed that William has a French pet name for his daughter.

As the then Cambridges visited Kate's Back to Nature garden at the Chelsea Flower Show, the Prince of Wales was overheard calling Charlotte 'mignonette,' a French word which means 'cute' but can also mean 'little darling' or 'cutie'. How sweet!

© Getty William has a French nickname for Charlotte

The royals have an array of interesting and unique nicknames for one another.

The late Queen Elizabeth II was referred to as 'Lilibet' and as we learned from Prince Harry's memoir Spare, he and William call one another 'Willy' and 'Harold'.

All about Princess Charlotte

Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana was born on 2 May 2015 at the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, Paddington, London.

She is the only daughter of the Prince and Princess of Wales and has two brothers – Prince George and Prince Louis, born in 2013 and 2018 respectively.

© Getty William and Kate with newborn Charlotte outside the Lindo Wing

The princess is currently third in line to the throne and made history at the age of two when she kept her place in the line of succession when little brother Louis was born.

Charlotte was christened at St Mary Magdalene Church, Sandringham in Norfolk in July 2015, with the tot wearing the traditional royal christening gown for her baptism.

© Getty The family on tour in Canada 2016

William and Kate lived at Anmer Hall in Norfolk in the early years of Charlotte's life, before relocating to Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace in London in 2017.

Charlotte began her education at Willcocks Nursery School in January 2018. She later joined her big brother George at Thomas's Battersea School in south west London in September 2019. Take a look back at her first day at school...

WATCH: Princess Charlotte's first day at school

In summer 2022, the Waleses moved to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor ahead of George, Charlotte and Louis' enrolment at Lambrook school in Berkshire.

© Getty Charlotte and Louis at King Charles's coronation

Charlotte has made public appearances at her parents' engagements, overseas tours and major events such as Trooping the Colour, the late Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee and King Charles's coronation.

