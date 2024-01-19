Why King Charles is the 'happiest' he has been despite royal dramas

Robert Hardman has been at King Charles' side for the past 18 months, as he tells in his new book Charles III New King. New Court. The Inside Story.

The royal author has witnessed many historic events during this time, as well as seeing the monarch in many different situations and moods (who can forget pen-gate) – but one thing is clear to Robert, and that is that King Charles is the “happiest” he has ever been.

© Getty King Charles debuted a special tie last year as he attended the Epiphany service at the church of St Lawrence, Castle Rising near the Sandringham Estate

Speaking to A Right Royal Podcast hosts Andrea Caamano and Emmy Griffiths, along with HELLO!’s royal editor Emily Nash, Robert Hardman reveals why Charles is a “very happy King” despite the “challenges” and “dramas” he has faced over the past years, including his estrangement from son Prince Harry.

Listen to the podcast below to understand why, far from his demeanour during the Naughties – when Charles could be very “melancholy” – he is now making jokes and feels “liberated”.

LISTEN: Why King Charles is happier than ever despite all the royal dramas in the past years

In the book, which was published this week, Robert touches upon this very subject. “He is unquestionably more cheerful these days,” he writes.

“He laughs a lot more, whether at the Archbishop of Canterbury fluffing his lines during Coronation rehearsals or discovering a pie crust depicting his face at the Sandringham Flower Show.”

The journalist also reveals that his good mood has permeated his wardrobe, something royal fans were able to witness themselves back in January 2023. The King attended the Epiphany service at the church of St Lawrence, Castle Rising, near Sandringham wearing a pale pink silk tie with a light blue Tyrannosaurus rex pattern printed all over it.

© Getty A closer look at King Charles' special tie, thought to be a present from his grandchildren

“Is the T-Rex motif a humorous, coded play on C-Rex?” Robert asked a royal source for his book. “‘I couldn’t possibly comment,’ says one of his team with a grin, suggesting strongly that it might be.”

"Rex" is part of the King's title, marked by the R on his royal cypher / monogram, and is Latin for "King".

At the time, it was reported that Charles' special tie, debuted just after Christmas, had been a special gift from his grandchildren, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.