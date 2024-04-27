New photo of King Charles and Queen Camilla has royal fans saying the same thing

King Charles delighted royal fans on Friday when it was confirmed that the monarch would be returning to public-facing duties following treatment for cancer.

To commemorate the news, a new image of the King and his wife, Queen Camilla, was shared on the royal family's official social media accounts. The image saw the monarch looking lovingly at his wife as they walked in the gardens of Buckingham Palace. The King was dressed in a grey suit, while Camilla, who held the arm of her husband, looked radiant in an elegant sapphire gown.

Royal fans rushed to the comments to share their happiness about the King's return and to compliment Camilla on how she supported the monarch during his illness and how beautiful she looked in blue.

One commented: "We are very happy to hear this great news! God bless him and his family. Long live the King," while a second added: "Fantastic news! I'm glad the King is doing much better, it will be so nice to see him return to his official duties," while a third penned: "Wonderful news. Hope your recovery is a speedy one Sir. Welcome back Your Majesty."

© Millie Pilkington/Buckingham Palace Royal fans commented on the photo of Charles and Camilla

On Camilla, a follower shared: "Good news and a beautiful picture. This colour looks great on Camilla," and another agreed: "Camilla is so pretty here! Long live their majesties!"

The King is set to return to his royal duties on Tuesday, where he will visit a cancer treatment centre with Camilla, where they will meet medical specialists and patients.

© Getty The King has stood back from royal duties recently

It has also been confirmed that the King and Queen will host Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako of Japan for a state visit in late June, at the request of the Government. The state visit had originally been planned for 2020 but was postponed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sources stressed that despite the welcome news, the King still has cancer and will continue to be treated for the undisclosed form of the disease. It's not known how much longer the King's treatment will continue but a palace spokesperson stated that his medical team "are very encouraged by the progress made so far and remain positive about The King's continued recovery".

© Getty Charles and Camilla will undertake a joint engagement on Tuesday

Charles was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer following a routine prostate treatment and the news was shared on 5 February. The monarch has stepped back from public-facing duties over the past couple of months in order to receive treatment.

He has continued working through his daily red boxes and conducted selected audiences at Buckingham Palace. The King made his most significant in-person appearance when he attended the Easter Sunday service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle with a smaller contingent of royals in attendance.

© Chris Jackson Camilla has supported her husband through his diagnosis

The monarch isn't the only royal who has recently withdrawn from the public eye, with the Princess of Wales confirming her own cancer diagnosis on 22 March. The royal is undergoing preventive chemotherapy treatment.

