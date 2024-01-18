What King Charles really thinks of daughter-in-law Princess Kate

King Charles thinks highly of his daughter-in-law, the Princess of Wales, a new royal book has revealed.

Robert Hardman's latest publication, King Charles III: The Inside Story, looks at Charles' first year of his reign and includes anecdotes about his relationship with various family members.

Kate has been part of the royal fold for a long time, having known her husband, Prince William, since their university days.

She married William in 2011 and has been a full-time working royal ever since.

Robert writes in his latest book: "'[Charles] thinks Catherine is doing a wonderful job, not just with her royal duties but also bringing up his grandchildren,' says a friend."

Charles and Kate's admiration for one another has long been documented.

On the state visit to Kenya in November, the King referred to Kate as his "beloved daughter-in-law" during a speech as he spoke of his family's connections to the East Africa country.

Kenya is where William proposed to his long-term girlfriend in 2010.

And when asked about being introduced to the royal family in her engagement interview, the future Princess revealed: "I was quite nervous about meeting William's father, but he was very, very welcoming, very friendly, it couldn't have gone easier really for me."

The royal family has been rocked by a double health scare this week as Kensington Palace announced that the Princess of Wales is being treated at the London Clinic, after undergoing abdominal surgery.

Future Queen Kate is expected to remain in hospital for ten to 14 days and is set to be away from official duties for up to three months to give her time to recover.

The nature of the Princess's condition has not been revealed although Kensington Palace confirmed it was not cancerous.

Meanwhile, the King will be treated at hospital next week for an enlarged prostate.

Buckingham Palace said Charles's condition was benign and he would be having a corrective procedure. His engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation.

Other revelations from Robert Hardman's book include claims that Queen Elizabeth II was "as angry as I'd ever see her" after Prince Harry and Meghan publicly stated that she was "supportive" of their decision to use her childhood name for their daughter Princess Lilibet, born in June 2021.

