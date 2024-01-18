Queen Camilla gives update on King Charles ahead of hospital treatment

Queen Camilla has made her first public appearance since Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles will undergo hospital treatment for an enlarged prostate.

The Queen, 76, who was visiting the Aberdeen Art Gallery, was asked about the King by the Lord Provost.

Camilla replied: "He’s fine, thank you very much. Looking forward to getting back to work."

On Wednesday, the palace confirmed that the King will have a corrective procedure next week after being diagnosed with a benign enlarged prostate.

The news came just 90 minutes after Kensington Palace revealed the Princess of Wales had undergone abdominal surgery.

The King had a series of meetings and events planned at Dumfries House in East Ayrshire on Thursday and Friday, which are now being postponed on his doctor’s advice.

The busy programme revolved around his King's Foundation charity including a dinner and meeting the organisation's beneficiaries.

Guests, including foreign dignitaries and members of the Cabinet, were due to travel to Scotland and the Palace made the announcement to allow for them to be made aware of the situation.

© Alamy Queen Camilla arrives to open the new 'Safe Space' during a visit to Aberdeen Art Gallery, as part of an initiative to provide help and guidance to people if they suspect someone is living with domestic abuse

Charles is staying at Birkhall, his private home near Balmoral in Aberdeenshire, and was said to "genuinely be in good spirits" and in "good form", and his wife the Queen was with him, sources said.

It is understood the King, 75, was keen to share his diagnosis, in order to encourage other men who may be experiencing symptoms to get checked in line with health advice.

© Alamy Queen Camilla is continuing with her royal duties whilst her husband Charles rests ahead of his surgery

One in every three men over the age of 50 will have symptoms of an enlarged prostate including needing to visit the toilet more frequently, with more urgency and have difficulty emptying their bladder.

Enlarged prostate symptoms According to the NHS, symptoms of an enlarged prostate include: Finding it difficult to start peeing

Straining to pee

Having a weak flow of urine

"Stop-start" peeing

Needing to pee urgently and/or frequently

Needing to get up frequently in the night to pee

Accidentally leaking urine (urinary incontinence) Treatment for an enlarged prostate Lifestyle changes

Medicine

Catheters

Surgery and other procedures

The King and Queen were last seen publicly together as they attended a church service at Crathie Kirk near Balmoral last Sunday.

The couple have been residing in Scotland since the New Year after spending Christmas at Sandringham in Norfolk.