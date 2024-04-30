Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Inside Lady Helen Taylor's 60th birthday celebrations with children and niece Lady Marina Windsor
Lady Helen Taylor celebrates 60th birthday at intimate family dinner - details

The Duke of Kent's daughter marked her milestone on 28 April

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
Lady Helen Taylor was joined by her closest family and friends at her 60th birthday celebrations last weekend. 

The Duke of Kent's daughter was presented with a cake, complete with sparklers, by children, Eloise and Cassius.  

Lady Helen's niece, Lady Marina Windsor, shared a glimpse into the glamorous soiree on her Instagram account, according to Tatler

The gathering took place inside a large marquee, complete with a long dining table for guests, which was decorated with flowers, foliage and tealights. 

Lady Helen shares four children with her husband and art dealer, Timothy Taylor – Columbus, 29, Cassius, 27, Eloise, 21, and Estella, 19. They are all behind their mother in the line of succession, who is 47th

Cassius, who studied art management at Goldsmiths University, runs his own events company, Telltale and loves to DJ in his spare time, while Columbus works as an Associate Director at his father's international gallery. 

Lady Helen's children are close to their cousins, Lady Marina, Lady Amelia and Edward Windsor, who are the children of George Windsor, Earl of St Andrews and Sylvana Tomaselli. 

Lady Marina Windsor attends Day Five of Wimbledon 2022 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 01, 2022 in London, England.© Getty
Lady Marina Windsor is Lady Helen Taylor's niece

 George and Lady Helen also have a younger brother, Lord Nicholas Windsor, who forfeited his right of succession to the throne after his conversion to Catholicism in 2001.

It's not known whether Lady Helen's parents, the Duke of Kent, 88, and Katharine, Duchess of Kent, 91, were present at the party.

Lady Helen Taylor and Duke of Kent at Royal Ascot 2014© Getty
Lady Helen Taylor and the Duke of Kent at Royal Ascot 2014

The Duke of Kent is a first cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II, who still carries out official royal engagements. 

Earlier in April, he visited the recently redeveloped Blackheath Halls in South London and took part in his last parade as Colonel of the Scots Guards before handing over the role after 50 years to the Duke of Edinburgh.

Cassius with his mother Lady Helen Taylor© Getty
Lady Helen with her son, Cassius, in 2015

Lady Helen, who was born on 28 April 1964 in Iver, Buckinghamshire, isn't the only member of the British royal family to mark her 60th birthday this year. 

Princess Alexandra's son, James Ogilvy, and Prince Edward celebrate the milestone in February and March respectively, while the late Princess Margaret's daughter, Lady Sarah Chatto, turns 60 on 1 May. 

The foursome were pictured together for a portrait at Windsor Castle to mark their 21st birthdays in 1985. 

James Ogilvy, Prince Edward, Lady Sarah Chatto and Lady Helen Taylor pictured together to mark their 21st birthdays© Getty
James Ogilvy, Prince Edward, Lady Sarah Chatto and Lady Helen Taylor pictured together to mark their 21st birthdays

Lady Helen, who is a former muse for Giorgio Armani, looked fashion-forward in a blue satin dress and pearls, while Lady Sarah wowed in a pink off-the-shoulder gown for the photograph. 

Timothy Taylor and Lady Helen Taylor leaving St George's Chapel following their wedding© Tim Graham
Lady Helen married Timothy Taylor at St George's Chapel in Windsor in July 1992

Having previously worked with art dealer, Karsten Schubert between 1987 and 1991, Lady Helen is a patron of the CLIC Sargent children's cancer charity and a trustee of The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity. She is also on the advisory board of the Glyndebourne Festival Opera.

