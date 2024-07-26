Prince William sacks Queen Camilla's sister Annabel Elliot

Prince William hasn't renewed the contract of Annabel Elliot, the sister of Queen Camilla, effectively firing her from her current role.

Annabel, 75, had been working as an interior designer while on the payroll of the Duchy of Cornwall, however the Integrated Annual Report confirms that the designer's services were not used for 2023-2024. The Duchy of Cornwall provides income to the heir of the throne and is held by the Duke of Cornwall.

Annabel was hired for the Duchy of Cornwall by King Charles back when he was the Duke of Cornwall. Annabel was brought in following the then Prince of Wales' marriage to Queen Camilla.

It's believed that there is no bad blood between William and Annabel and she was simply let go as her work was viewed as complete and staff had learnt what they needed from her.

Last year's report stated: "During the period to 8th September 2022 the Duchy paid Mrs. Annabel Elliot, the 24th Duke of Cornwall's sister-in-law, in the normal course of business and on an arm's length basis £19,625 [25,276.51] for fees and commission and £12,316 [15,862.70] for the purchase of furniture, furnishings and retail stock for the Duchy of Cornwall Holiday accommodation, Duchy offices and Duchy Nursery."

This year's report read: "At 31st March 2024, there was £nil (2023: £nil) remaining payable to Mrs. Elliot in respect of these."

Annabel still runs her own interior designs company, Annabel Elliot Limited, which is based in Dorset. It's believed that Annabel still lives in a country house she and her husband owned until his death in 2023.

Speaking about growing up with the future Queen, Annabel told Vanity Fair: "We had this enchanted childhood. Unlike a lot of our generation, we had this incredibly warm, easy relationship with our parents. We didn't have nannies.

"All our friends growing up would immediately be drawn to my mother. She was completely straightforward, and one of the warmest, kindest people."

Reflecting on their shared childhood, Camilla once noted: "I had the idyllic childhood right in the country, sitting on the South Downs with my brother and my sister and our pets and our ponies. I think it was a very simple childhood.

"The awful thing is, I suppose I thought life was always going to be like that. It certainly gave us all a very good grounding, because we could start off with a smile on our face. As far as I remember it was perfect."

