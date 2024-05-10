King Charles and Prince William declined personal invite sent by Prince Harry this week - details

The Duke of Sussex made a brief return to the UK this week to attend a Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.
Prince Harry no doubt felt supported by the 1000 guests that attended the much-anticipated event in London on Wednesday, but noticeably absent was his family from his father, King Charles’ side.
In the inaugural Invictus Games opening ceremony back in 2014, Harry was supported by the-then Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall and his brother, Prince William, but on this poignant occasion both the King and William declined an invite sent personally by Harry.
In the latest episode of A Right Royal Podcast with hosts Andrea Caamano and Emmy Griffiths, and HELLO!’s royal editor Emily Nash which you can listen to below, guest Chris Ship, ITV News’ royal editor, reveals how the royal duo were given tickets for the service by Harry, but they still declined to attend.
"I understand that Harry did give his father and his brother a ticket for the event," Chris told the hosts.
Of what he thinks of the decision, the royal editor said: “I just think it's a big mistake for the royal family to not be involved.”
He later added: “It clearly shows that there's a school of thought within both palaces, not just Buckingham Palace, but also Kensington Palace, where they just think Harry, over the past couple of years, has crossed the line to a point of no return.”
While Harry wasn’t supported by any royals, he was surrounded by members of his mother’s family.
Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer, sister Lady Jane Fellowes, and nephews George McCorquodale, Louis Spencer and Ned Spencer attended the service and were seen greeting Harry with hugs and kisses minutes before the service began.