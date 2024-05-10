Prince Harry and Meghan Markle touch down in Nigeria after secret reunion in London

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry landed in Nigeria on Friday morning for their three-day tour of the west-African country.

Their arrival comes after the pair reunited at Heathrow Airport in London on Thursday, when the Duchess of Sussex took a solo flight from Los Angeles to meet her husband at the airport's VIP Windsor Suite.

© Chris Jackson Meghan and Harry are spending three days in Nigeria

The couple subsequently boarded a British Airways flight to Abuja, where they later arrived on the invitation of the chief of defence staff.

Meghan wore black trousers and a brown jacket for the journey, while her husband donned a black jacket and trousers. They're thought to be staying at Transcorp Hilton in Abuja during their trip.

Harry and Meghan's first stop will be at a school before the Duke meets injured service members at a military hospital in the afternoon. They'll also attend a training session for charity organisation Nigeria: Unconquered, which collaborates with the Invictus Games, as well as a reception where military families will be honoured.

© Getty Images Meghan and Harry at the Invictus Games last year

Meghan is also set to co-host an event of Women in Leadership with Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the director-general of the World Trade Organisation.

On Sunday, the last day of their visit, the pair will attend a basketball camp with Giants of Africa, a cultural reception and a polo fundraiser for Nigeria: Unconquered.

The trip marks Meghan and Harry's first visit to Nigeria as a couple. The country holds a special place for them both, with Meghan having spent time with the Nigerian team at the Invictus Games last year and was even bestowed her own Nigerian name Amira Ngozi Lolo.

© Robin L Marshall Meghan has her own Nigerian name - Amira Ngozi Lolo

While "Amira" translates as warrior princess from a legend, "Ngozi" means blessed and "Lolo" symbolises royal wife.

Bobby Ojeh, the leader of the Nigerian team, told HELLO! last year: "She has the sentimental attachment to Nigeria, so it dawned on us as a team to say why don't we just give Meghan a name.

"She's wonderful, she's just wonderful. The way she embraced [her Nigerian heritage] meant a lot to us as Nigerians and this is the message we take back to Nigeria."

© Pool Prince Harry and Meghan's Nigeria visit will mark their first as a couple

Harry and Meghan's Nigeria visit comes after the Duke marked the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games at St Paul's Cathedral in London on Wednesday, where he was joined by various guests including close relatives of his mother Diana, Princess of Wales.

WATCH: Prince Harry hugs Princess Diana's siblings as he arrives at St Paul's Cathedral for Invictus Games service

The service at St Paul's began as King Charles met guests at the first Buckingham Palace garden party of 2024.

The father and son didn't meet during Harry's brief UK visit due to the King's "full programme", according to the Duke's spokesperson.