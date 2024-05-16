Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Royal couple announce unique name of baby daughter who was born via surrogate
Royal couple announce unique name of baby daughter who was born via surrogate

Prince Gustav and Princess Carina are also parents to baby Prince Gustav Albrecht

Ainhoa Barcelona
Content Managing Editor
2 minutes ago
Prince Gustav and Princess Carina of Sayn-Wittgenstein-Berleburg have named their baby daughter Princess Mafalda, the couple's spokesperson has announced.

Little Mafalda was born on 26 April via surrogate, much like her older brother Prince Gustav Albrecht, who turns one at the end of the month.

The name Mafalda, of Italian and Portuguese origin, means "mighty in battle" and is also a version of the more popular Matilda.

Prince Gustav and Carina Axelsson attend a royal wedding in June 2011 in Bad Berleburg, Germany© Getty
Prince Gustav and Princess Carina welcomed their daughter in April

Name origins

While the moniker is not as common in the English-speaking world, Gustav and Carina, both 55, appear to have taken inspiration from the Prince's side of the family. His ancestor was Princess Mafalda of Savoy, who sadly had a tragic life that saw her be imprisoned and die in a Nazi concentration camp during the Second World War.

Gustav and Carina may have also been inspired, however, by the cartoon character Mafalda created in the sixties by Argentinian cartoonist Quino. The comic strip tells the tale of six-year-old Mafalda who is concerned about humanitarian issues such as world peace.

Carina herself is an American children's book author and former model, so may well have come across the name Mafalda through her passion for literature.

Princess Mafalda of Savoy on her wedding day in 1925 with husband Prince Philipp, Landgrave of Hesse-Kassel© Getty
The little girl may have been named after her ancestor Princess Mafalda of Savoy, pictured here on her wedding day in 1925

Carina and Gustav's children

Carina and Gustav became parents again last month with the arrival of their baby daughter, ten months after the birth of their son, baby Gustav. The couple's spokesperson announced that "everyone is doing well and is very happy".

The couple are extended members of the Danish royal family. Prince Gustav is the eldest child of Princess Benedikte, making him the first cousin of King Frederik

When their son Gustav was christened last summer at their home Berleburg Castle in Germany, Princess Benedikte flew over for the occasion as well as King Frederik, Queen Mary, and their eldest son Crown Prince Christian, who is one of baby Gustav's godparents.

View post on Instagram
 

The couple's bittersweet love story

The couple married in June 2022, after nearly two decades together. They were unable to marry previously because of a strict rule implemented in the will of the prince's grandfather, Prince Gustav Albrecht. 

The will stated that Gustav would be prevented from inheriting family property if he married someone not of Protestant, noble, and Aryan descent – meaning Carina, who is of Swedish and Mexican descent, did not meet requirements.

However, after a lengthy battle with certain members of his family, it was determined that Gustav met the conditions of the will and would inherit Berleburg Castle, where they now reside.

LISTEN: Why Harry and Meghan didn't take Archie and Lili on Nigeria trip

Royal wedding in Germany

In April 2022, the Danish court confirmed that Gustav and Carina would marry in June of that year, first in a civil service followed by a religious ceremony in Bad Berleburg, a town in Germany.

They tied the knot in front of 80 guests, including King Frederik and Queen Mary, before going on to start their family.

