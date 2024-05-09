King Frederik kisses Queen Mary on Sweden state visit in sweet moment you might have missed

King Frederik and Queen Mary charmed on their very first state visit to Sweden and while it was all about the pomp and ceremony, the couple were also captured sharing an affectionate moment.

The Danish royals each had solo engagements during their two-day visit, with Mary visiting art museum, Prins Eugens Waldemarsudde, with Queen Silvia of Sweden.

After the outing, Mary was reunited with her husband, Frederik, for lunch at Stockholm City Hall.

© Albert Nieboer/Action Press/Shutterstock Frederik and Mary embrace

The king, 55, was seen pictured beaming as he warmly embraced his wife and kissed her on the cheek.

© SPA/dana press/Shutterstock King Frederik kisses Queen Mary

Mary, 52, who looked elegant in a red dress and a camel caped jacket, placed her arms around Frederik, before they made their way inside the building.

© SPA/dana press/Shutterstock The couple warmly embraced

It echoed the sweet scene from Frederik's accession day in January when the new king passionately kissed Mary on the balcony of Christiansborg Palace shortly after his proclamation. Watch the moment below...

WATCH: King Frederik and Queen Mary share a kiss on the balcony

The couple, who first met during the Sydney 2000 Olympics, will celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary on 14 May.

Their milestone coincides with their second state visit to Norway, where they will be reunited with King Harald V and Queen Sonja, as well as Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit.

While Frederik and Mary were visiting Sweden, their eldest son and heir to the Danish throne, Crown Prince Christian, 18, acted as regent.

The couple are also parents to 17-year-old Princess Isabella and 13-year-old twins, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

Swedish state banquet

On the first night of their state visit, King Frederik and Queen Mary were hosted by King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia at a state banquet at the Royal Palace in Stockholm.

Mary glittered in a gold silk skirt from Jesper Hovring's 2017 collection with a sheer top with burgundy beading from his Fall 2018 collection.

© Getty Queen Mary and Queen Silvia at the state banquet

The royal also wore the Ruby Parure tiara, earrings, necklace, brooch, and bracelet.

The Danish royals were also joined by their close friends, Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel.

© Getty Crown Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel, Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip

Victoria, 46, who is heir to the Swedish throne, dazzled in an ice blue gown from Christer Lindarw and the Connaught Diamond Tiara.

Meanwhile, Victoria's sister-in-law, Princess Sofia, wore a repeat powder blue gown with floral applique detailing and her wedding tiara with topaz toppers.

Agenda for Norway state visit

After an official welcome on the morning of 14 May, King Frederik and Queen Mary will take part in a wreath laying ceremony at the National Monument to remember those who lost their lives in the Second World War.

© Getty The Danish royals will reunite with the Norwegian royals

This will be followed by a visit to the Norwegian Parliament (Storting) and lunch at the Royal Palace in Oslo.

In the afternoon, Mary and Frederik will be joined by Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit at Oslo Science City before they are hosted at a gala dinner at the palace on Tuesday evening.

© Getty Frederik was Haakon's best man on his wedding day

The second day of the state visit will see the Danish royal couple visit Østmarka National Park, attend a government lunch at Akershus Castle and view the architecture along the harbour front in Oslo.

