Queen Mary looks exquisite in dreamy lavender gown and Queen Margrethe's favourite tiara
Digital Cover royal-style

Queen Mary looks exquisite in dreamy lavender gown and Queen Margrethe's favourite tiara

The Danish queen made her debut in the Pearl Poire tiara

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
Queen Mary made a stunning debut in one of Queen Margrethe's favourite tiaras as she attended a gala dinner during her and King Frederik's state visit to Norway on Tuesday evening.

The Danish queen, 52, wore the Pearl Poire tiara, which became synonymous with her mother-in-law, 84, who abdicated in January.

The diamond and pearl headpiece was commissioned as a wedding gift from King Frederich Wilhelm III of Prussia to his daughter, Princess Louise, upon her marriage to Prince Frederick of the Netherlands in 1825.

It has a matching brooch, which Mary also pinned to her beautiful lavender gown, created by her go-to dressmaker, Birgit Hallstein.

According to Billed Bladet, the dress is a reworked number first worn by Mary, then Crown Princess, to Prince Carl Philip of Sweden's wedding to Sofia Hellqvist nine years ago.

The A-line gown appears to have been shortened in length, with added sheer sleeves and a pretty organza overlay.

Mary displayed her royal order – the Grand Cross of St Olav – and in another royal first, she wore the Khedive of Egypt Necklace and its matching earrings.

Queen Mary wearing lavender gown and pearl poire tiara© dana/Shutterstock
Mary's reworked gown appears to have been shortened to show off her shoes

The mother-of-four styled her brunette locks into a sleek low bun, opting for shimmery smoky eye makeup and rose pink lipstick.

She accessorised with two diamond tennis bracelets and a bangle, as well as an embellished clutch bag.

King Harald V and Queen Sonja hosted the Danish royals at the Royal Palace in Oslo, with Sonja, 86, looking glamorous in a coral pleated gown with cape detailing and the diamond and emerald parure.

King Frederik accompanied Queen Sonja© Getty
The Danish and Norwegian royals share a close friendship

Heir to the Danish throne, Crown Prince Haakon and his wife, Crown Princess Mette-Marit were also present at the gala dinner, with Mette-Marit opting for a white structured jacket over a flowing pink and white floral skirt.

For her arrival to Norway, Queen Mary looked elegant in a cream peplum-style jacket with a blue paisley-print midi skirt and white heels.

King Frederik and Queen Mary were given an official welcome by the Norwegian royals© Getty
King Frederik and Queen Mary were given an official welcome by the Norwegian royals

She later changed into a classic white shirt with high-waisted camel trousers as she and Frederik visited Oslo Science City.

Princess Mette-Marit and Queen Mary wearing shirts and trousers© Getty
Mette-Marit and Mary both opted for shirts and trousers

When the official gala portraits of King Frederik and Queen Mary were released last month, royal fans were stunned as Mary donned the Danish Emerald Parure tiara for the very first time - a jewel which is typically only reserved for the queen.

Frederik succeeded his mother, Queen Margrethe, 84, as monarch in January, following her shock abdication.

