Queen Mary's designer heels are straight from Carrie Bradshaw's wardrobe

Queen Mary of Denmark had a stunning ethereal quality about her as she entered The Royal Palace in Oslo, Norway to attend a gala dinner hosted by King Harald V and Queen Sonja, which fell on her 20th wedding anniversary.

The Australian-born Danish royal, 52, looked simply breathtaking in an unexpected pastel gown but it was her incredible shoes that caught our eye.

© Shutterstock Mary made a glamorous exit from the Royal Yacht Dannebrog

The Queen was seen walking alongside the Norwegian monarch wearing a pair of mauve-toned grey heels from Manolo Blahnik. The 'Hangisi 105' satin style shoes feature a statement diamanté buckle on the toe and a skinny stiletto heel.

© Getty Queen Mary wore a pair of Manolo Blahnik heels

Not only were the royal's heels exceedingly elegant, but they were also incredibly familiar. Sarah Jessica Parker was spotted wearing a near-identical pair of heels in her iconic role as Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City.

© Getty Carrie's iconic Manolos even featured in the show's spin-off series

Carrie's Hangisi 105s were in a royal blue hue and have previously earned the royal seal of approval from Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands who wore the exact same pair to the 18th birthday gala of Queen Mary's eldest son Prince Christian last October.

© Getty Princess Catharina-Amalia wore the identical blue Monolos

Queen Mary's picture-perfect gown

To accompany Mary's Carrie-coded heels, she wore a regal lilac gown with a full floor-grazing skirt and a nipped-in waistline.

© Getty Queen Mary and King Harald walked into the gala dinner together

Her gown also featured a layer of fine chiffon which cascaded over the neckline and down her arms to create sheer elbow-length sleeves. In order to create the stunning garment, her Birgit Hallstein gown from 2015 was reworked to include the chiffon panel across the decolletage.

© Shutterstock Queen Mary debuted the Pearl Poire tiara

She had previously worn the piece to the royal wedding of Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden.

Queen Mary's heirloom tiara

It wouldn't be a stately gala dinner without plenty of royal bling. According to The Court Jeweller, Mary debuted the Pearl Poire tiara and matching earrings which had previously been worn by her mother-in-law Queen Margrethe.

© Getty Queen Mary was seated next to King Harald

The tiara's name stems from the beautiful pear-shaped pearls at its helm and dates back to 1825. It was a wedding gift given to Princess Louise of Prussia when she married Prince Frederick of the Netherlands.

© Getty Queen Mary's tiara was paired with an heirloom brooch

Mary also wore a large diamond and pearl cluster brooch which, according to The Court Jeweller, was Queen Lovisa of Sweden's wedding gift from her brother and sister-in-law, Emperor Alexander III and Empress Marie Feodorovna of Russia.

Queen Mary's recent state banquet appearance

King Frederik's wife's last tiara moment was captured on 6 May when she attended a banquet at Stockholm Palace hosted by King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia to celebrate the Danish royal couple's two-day state visit to Sweden.

© Getty Queen Mary of Denmark and Queen Silvia of Sweden arrived for a banquet at Stockholm Palace

The mother-of-four dazzled in a Jesper Hovring look and the stunning Ruby Parure tiara, earrings, necklace, brooch, and bracelet.