Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Queen Mary's wedding anniversary heels are straight from Carrie Bradshaw's designer wardrobe
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Digital Cover royal-style

Queen Mary's designer heels are straight from Carrie Bradshaw's wardrobe

And Just Like That... King Frederik's wife looked like a movie star

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Queen Mary of Denmark had a stunning ethereal quality about her as she entered The Royal Palace in Oslo, Norway to attend a gala dinner hosted by King Harald V and Queen Sonja, which fell on her 20th wedding anniversary.

The Australian-born Danish royal, 52, looked simply breathtaking in an unexpected pastel gown but it was her incredible shoes that caught our eye. 

Queen Mary wearing lavender gown and pearl poire tiara© Shutterstock
Mary made a glamorous exit from the Royal Yacht Dannebrog

The Queen was seen walking alongside the Norwegian monarch wearing a pair of mauve-toned grey heels from Manolo Blahnik. The 'Hangisi 105' satin style shoes feature a statement diamanté buckle on the toe and a skinny stiletto heel. 

Queen Mary's grey Manolo Blahnik heels up close© Getty
Queen Mary wore a pair of Manolo Blahnik heels

Not only were the royal's heels exceedingly elegant, but they were also incredibly familiar. Sarah Jessica Parker was spotted wearing a near-identical pair of heels in her iconic role as Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City.

Carrie's iconic Manolos even featured in the show's spin-off series © Getty
Carrie's iconic Manolos even featured in the show's spin-off series

Carrie's Hangisi 105s were in a royal blue hue and have previously earned the royal seal of approval from Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands who wore the exact same pair to the 18th birthday gala of Queen Mary's eldest son Prince Christian last October. 

Princess Catharina-Amalia's in blue dress and blue sapphire tiara© Getty
Princess Catharina-Amalia wore the identical blue Monolos

Queen Mary's picture-perfect gown

To accompany Mary's Carrie-coded heels, she wore a regal lilac gown with a full floor-grazing skirt and a nipped-in waistline.

Queen Mary and King Harald walked into the gala dinner together© Getty
Queen Mary and King Harald walked into the gala dinner together

Her gown also featured a layer of fine chiffon which cascaded over the neckline and down her arms to create sheer elbow-length sleeves. In order to create the stunning garment, her Birgit Hallstein gown from 2015 was reworked to include the chiffon panel across the decolletage. 

Queen Mary waving, wearing a lavender gown and pearl tiara© Shutterstock
Queen Mary debuted the Pearl Poire tiara

She had previously worn the piece to the royal wedding of Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden.

Queen Mary's heirloom tiara

It wouldn't be a stately gala dinner without plenty of royal bling. According to The Court Jeweller, Mary debuted the Pearl Poire tiara and matching earrings which had previously been worn by her mother-in-law Queen Margrethe.

King Harald V of Norway (R) and Queen Mary of Denmark speak during a gala dinner© Getty
Queen Mary was seated next to King Harald

The tiara's name stems from the beautiful pear-shaped pearls at its helm and dates back to 1825. It was a wedding gift given to Princess Louise of Prussia when she married Prince Frederick of the Netherlands. 

Queen Mary's tiara was paired with an heirloom brooch© Getty
Queen Mary's tiara was paired with an heirloom brooch

Mary also wore a large diamond and pearl cluster brooch which, according to The Court Jeweller, was Queen Lovisa of Sweden's wedding gift from her brother and sister-in-law, Emperor Alexander III and Empress Marie Feodorovna of Russia. 

Queen Mary's recent state banquet appearance

King Frederik's wife's last tiara moment was captured on 6 May when she attended a banquet at Stockholm Palace hosted by King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia to celebrate the Danish royal couple's two-day state visit to Sweden.

queen mary and queen silvia in ballgowns and tiaras© Getty
Queen Mary of Denmark and Queen Silvia of Sweden arrived for a banquet at Stockholm Palace

DISCOVER: Princess Kate's royal tiara rule that has flown under the radar 

The mother-of-four dazzled in a Jesper Hovring look and the stunning Ruby Parure tiara, earrings, necklace, brooch, and bracelet.

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royal Style

See more