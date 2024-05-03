Royal couple welcome second baby via surrogate 11 months after birth of first child

Congratulations are in order for Prince Gustav and Princess Carina of Sayn-Wittgenstein-Berleburg, who have welcomed a second child, a daughter.

According to Danish media outlet Billet-Bladet, Gustav – who is the first cousin of King Frederik and the eldest child of Princess Benedikte – and his wife Carina became parents again on Friday 26 April. The couple's spokesperson announced that "everyone is doing well and is very happy".

The newborn girl, whose name has not yet been announced, was welcomed via surrogacy in the US, much like her older brother Prince Gustav Albrecht, who turns one at the end of this month. Little Gustav was also born Stateside in May 2023.

© Getty Carina and Gustav (back row next to Princess Benedikte) are extended members of the Danish royal family

The Danish royal family are yet to acknowledge the happy news on their social media accounts, although last summer in August, they did share official portraits from baby Prince Gustav's christening.

The post at the time revealed that the youngster was baptised at home, in Berleburg Castle in Germany, with his grandmother Princess Benedikte – the younger sister of Queen Margrethe – in attendance, as well as King Frederik and Queen Mary.

Frederik and Mary's son Crown Prince Christian, who is one of baby Gustav's godparents, was also present.

Proud parents Gustav and Carina, both 55, married in June 2022, after nearly two decades together. They were unable to marry because of a strict rule implemented in the will of the Prince's grandfather, Prince Gustav Albrecht.

The will stated that Gustav would be prevented from inheriting family property if he married someone not of Protestant, noble, and Aryan descent. His partner Carina, an American author and former model, is of Swedish and Mexican descent.

© Getty The couple, who have been together for over two decades, attend the pre-wedding dinner of Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel in 2010

However, after a lengthy battle with certain members of his family, it was determined that Gustav met the conditions of the will and would inherit Berleburg Castle, where they now reside.

In April 2022, the Danish court confirmed that Gustav and Carina would marry in June of that year, first in a civil service followed by a religious ceremony in Bad Berleburg, a town in Germany.

They tied the knot in front of 80 guests, including King Frederik and Queen Mary, before going on to start their family.