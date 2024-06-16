The big royal events Princess Kate will definitely miss following surprise Trooping the Colour appearance

Princess Kate delighted the nation on Friday when she announced she would be attending the Trooping the Colour ceremony.

The Princess' announcement came amid an update on how she's feeling during her cancer treatment, with the royal sharing that she has good and bad days.

While it's a joy to have an update from the Princess of Wales, and lovely to see her attending the Trooping the Colour, it is understood that the Princess' attendance at the parade should not be interpreted as a return to work or her resuming a full schedule of public engagements.

© WPA Pool Princess Kate was diagnosed with cancer in recent months

It's expected that her future appearances will be decided on a case-by-case basis, depending on how she feels nearer the time. However, the Palace did confirm two upcoming events Princess Kate will definitely not be attending.

Royal events Princess Kate will not attend

According to Kensington Palace's statement, Princess Kate has ruled out attending Royal Ascot next week and The Order of the Garter, which is set to take place on Monday.

Whether the Princess will attend Wimbledon, one of her favourite events in the summer calendar, remains to be seen. "I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty," she said of her recovery, "Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal."

READ: How Princess Kate is spending her 'good days' with George, Charlotte and Louis

Princess Kate's unexpected update

In a personal written message released on Friday, in which the Princess, 42, confirmed she would attend Trooping the Colour with the royal family on Saturday, the royal that her treatment is "ongoing".

Princess Kate wrote in her message: "I'm looking forward to attending The King's Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet."

© Getty Princess Kate wrote a message to the public

The Princess wrote: "I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well."

Speaking of what she likes to do on her good days, Kate shared: "My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home."

We're wishing the Princess well as she continues her treatment, and hope she has plenty more good days.