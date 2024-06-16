Skip to main contentSkip to footer
The royal events Princess Kate will definitely miss following surprise Trooping the Colour appearance
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Digital Cover royalty

The big royal events Princess Kate will definitely miss following surprise Trooping the Colour appearance

The Princess of Wales says she has good and bad days amid her preventative chemotherapy treatment

Melanie Macleod
Wellness Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Princess Kate delighted the nation on Friday when she announced she would be attending the Trooping the Colour ceremony.

The Princess' announcement came amid an update on how she's feeling during her cancer treatment, with the royal sharing that she has good and bad days.

While it's a joy to have an update from the Princess of Wales, and lovely to see her attending the Trooping the Colour, it is understood that the Princess' attendance at the parade should not be interpreted as a return to work or her resuming a full schedule of public engagements.

Princess Kate smiling at a table© WPA Pool
Princess Kate was diagnosed with cancer in recent months

It's expected that her future appearances will be decided on a case-by-case basis, depending on how she feels nearer the time. However, the Palace did confirm two upcoming events Princess Kate will definitely not be attending.

Royal events Princess Kate will not attend

According to Kensington Palace's statement, Princess Kate has ruled out attending Royal Ascot next week and The Order of the Garter, which is set to take place on Monday.

Whether the Princess will attend Wimbledon, one of her favourite events in the summer calendar, remains to be seen. "I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty," she said of her recovery, "Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal."

READ: How Princess Kate is spending her 'good days' with George, Charlotte and Louis

Princess Kate's unexpected update

In a personal written message released on Friday, in which the Princess, 42, confirmed she would attend Trooping the Colour with the royal family on Saturday, the royal that her treatment is "ongoing".

Princess Kate wrote in her message: "I'm looking forward to attending The King's Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet."

Catherine, Princess of Wales (Colonel of The Irish Guards) departs Buckingham Palace in a horse drawn carriage to attend Trooping the Colour on June 17, 2023 © Getty
Princess Kate wrote a message to the public

The Princess wrote: "I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well."

Speaking of what she likes to do on her good days, Kate shared: "My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home."

We're wishing the Princess well as she continues her treatment, and hope she has plenty more good days. 

Timeline of Princess Kate's surgery and health updates

Close-up of Kate Middleton wearing a blazer© Getty
Kate went in for abdominal surgery on 17 January

25 December 2023 – Kate is last seen publicly on Christmas Day

9 January 2024 – Kate celebrates her 42nd birthday, with the King and Queen sharing a behind-the-scenes photo from the coronation to mark the day.

11 January 2024 – William returns to royal duties, meeting rugby heroes Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield at Headingley Stadium in Leeds.

17 January 2024 – Kensington Palace announces in a statement that Kate has undergone abdominal surgery at the London Clinic and that William has temporarily stepped back from royal duties to care for Kate and their children.

18 January 2024 – William visits Kate at the London Clinic.

26 January 2024 – King Charles visits Kate in hospital before undergoing treatment for an enlarged prostate.

29 January 2024 – Kate is discharged from hospital and returns home to Windsor to continue her recovery. King Charles also leaves the London Clinic on the same day after his treatment.

7 February 2024 – William resumes royal duties attending London's Air Ambulance Charity gala with Tom Cruise.

10 February 2024 – William and Kate spend February half-term with George, Charlotte and Louis at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall. Kate's siblings are also pictured on holiday during the school holidays, with James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet flying to the Caribbean with baby Inigo, and Pippa Matthews and her family holidaying on the island of St Barts.

27 February 2024 – Kate said to be "doing well" as William pulls out of King Constantine memorial due to a "personal matter".

29 February 2024 – Kensington Palace addresses social media speculation, reiterating: "We were very clear from the outset that the Princess of Wales was out until after Easter."

10 March 2024 - A photograph of Kate with their three children at home in Windsor is released to mark Mother's Day and to thank the public for their "continued support".

11 March 2024 - Kate publicly apologises for the "confusion" around the photograph as she admitted she "occasionally experiments with editing," after news agencies pulled the image amid claims it had been digitally altered. The Princess is then seen in a car with William as she's driven to a private appointment in London. 

19 March 2024 - Footage of William and Kate leaving the Windsor Farm Shop is shared by The Sun and TMZ in the first video sighting of the Princess since surgery.

22 March 2024 - Princess Kate confirms that she has been diagnosed with cancer in a moving video message and is undergoing preventative chemotherapy. 

18 April 2024 - Prince William returns to royal duties after spending Easter holidays privately as a family. 

10 May 2024 - Prince William says Kate is "doing well" as he visits the Isles of Scilly. 

21 May 2024 - Princess Kate is "excited" as Kensington Palace shares update on her early years work with the release of her Business Taskforce's prioritising childhood report.

8 June 2024 - Princess Kate writes letter to Irish Guards to apologise for not being able to take part in the salute at the Colonel's Review.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more