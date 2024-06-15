Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Watch: Prince Louis dances as he makes mum Kate Middleton giggle during Trooping the Colour
Watch: Prince Louis dances as he makes mum Princess Kate giggle during Trooping the Colour

The youngest royal was joined by his siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte

Jenni McKnight
US Lifestyle Editor
1 hour ago
Prince Louis has been known to steal the limelight during his appearances at Trooping the Colour – and this year was no different. 

The six-year-old had his mother, Princess Kate, 42, in giggles and was eagerly watched on by his sister Princess Charlotte, nine, as he enjoyed a dance break during the King's birthday parade on Saturday.

Standing on the balcony in Buckingham Palace as the procession continued below, Louis could be seen swaying his shoulders and hips as he danced to the live music, which you can watch in the video below. 

WATCH: Prince Louis makes mum Kate giggle while dancing at Trooping the Colour

Kate couldn't help but laugh and smile as she watched her son move to the sounds of bagpipes, while Charlotte attempted to talk to her brother, but he paid her no attention. The young royal appeared to be dancing to the Hielan' Laddie Highland Dance.

The only person seemingly unfazed by Louis' antics was his big brother, Prince George, 10, who stood behind his siblings and next to his mother while looking out at the festivities. 

The royal children joined their father the Prince of Wales, their mother, King Charles and Queen Camilla for the historic day, which marked Charles' second Trooping event as monarch and his first since his cancer diagnosis

It also marked Kate's first official appearance in six months following her cancer diagnosis. The Princess of Wales was met with applause and cheers as she departed Buckingham Palace riding in a carriage with her three young children during the procession. 

Prince Louis yawning in front of Princess Kate© BBC
Prince Louis kept his mother and sister entertained

Kate only confirmed she would be attending King Charles' official birthday parade on the eve of the event, via a personal message sent out by Kensington Palace. This was also accompanied by a beautiful image of Kate posing under a tree in the grounds of the Windsor estate. 

In a personal message written herself, Kate, who has not been seen publicly since Christmas Day, said she is making "great progress". 

Prince Louis plays with curtain cord© BBC
Prince Louis showed his playful side

Her message read in part: "I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. 

"On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.

Princess Kate shelters from the rain with an umbrella as she walks with her children back to the Glass State Coach at Horse Guards Parade during Trooping the Colour© Getty
Kate was joined by her three children during her return to the spotlight

"My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home.

"I'm looking forward to attending The King's Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet." 

Princess Kate, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte travel along The Mall after Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade© Getty
Kate was met with cheers and applause

She added: "I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal.

"Thank you so much for your continued understanding, and to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me."

