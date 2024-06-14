Princess Kate reveals what she does with George, Charlotte and Louis on 'good days' amid cancer treatment

The Princess of Wales has revealed she has "good days and bad days" as Kensington Palace shared an update on Kate's progress amid her ongoing preventative chemotherapy.

In a personal written message released on Friday, in which the Princess, 42, confirmed she will attend Trooping the Colour with the royal family on Saturday, Kate confirmed her treatment is "ongoing".

The Princess wrote: "I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well."

WATCH: Princess Kate to attend Trooping the Colour

And speaking of what she likes to do on her good days, Kate shared: "My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home."

First public appearance

The Princess will attend Trooping the Colour in London on Saturday 15 June – her first public appearance since undergoing abdominal surgery and since starting preventative chemotherapy following her cancer diagnosis.

© Matt Porteous Princess Kate released this new image ahead of her appearance at Trooping

She was last seen publicly on Christmas Day 2023 in Sandringham, Norfolk.

© Getty Kate was last seen publicly on Christmas Day

Kate wrote in her message: "I'm looking forward to attending The King's Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet."

HELLO! understands Kate wanted to be there to support her family on the King's special day, while Charles is also said to be "delighted" that she can join in the festivities.

© Getty Kate at last year's Trooping the Colour with the royal family on the balcony

However, it's understood that the Princess' attendance at the parade should not be interpreted as a return to work or her resuming a full schedule of public engagements.

It's expected that her future appearances will be decided on a case-by-case basis, depending on how she is feeling nearer the time.

LISTEN: A Right Royal Commemoration