Kate Middleton reveals what she does with George, Charlotte and Louis on 'good days' amid cancer treatment
Princess Kate reveals what she does with George, Charlotte and Louis on 'good days' amid cancer treatment

The Princess of Wales shared a personal message

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
Updated: 18 minutes ago
The Princess of Wales has revealed she has "good days and bad days" as Kensington Palace shared an update on Kate's progress amid her ongoing preventative chemotherapy.

In a personal written message released on Friday, in which the Princess, 42, confirmed she will attend Trooping the Colour with the royal family on Saturday, Kate confirmed her treatment is "ongoing".

The Princess wrote: "I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well."

And speaking of what she likes to do on her good days, Kate shared: "My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home."

First public appearance

The Princess will attend Trooping the Colour in London on Saturday 15 June – her first public appearance since undergoing abdominal surgery and since starting preventative chemotherapy following her cancer diagnosis.

Kate Middleton standing next to tree© Matt Porteous
Princess Kate released this new image ahead of her appearance at Trooping

She was last seen publicly on Christmas Day 2023 in Sandringham, Norfolk.

Prince and Princess of Wales walk to church with their children© Getty
Kate was last seen publicly on Christmas Day

Kate wrote in her message: "I'm looking forward to attending The King's Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet."

HELLO! understands Kate wanted to be there to support her family on the King's special day, while Charles is also said to be "delighted" that she can join in the festivities.

It could be possible for Kate to make an appearance next week© Getty
Kate at last year's Trooping the Colour with the royal family on the balcony

However, it's understood that the Princess' attendance at the parade should not be interpreted as a return to work or her resuming a full schedule of public engagements.

It's expected that her future appearances will be decided on a case-by-case basis, depending on how she is feeling nearer the time.

Timeline of Princess Kate's surgery and health updates

Close-up of Kate Middleton wearing a blazer© Getty
Kate went in for abdominal surgery on 17 January

25 December 2023 – Kate is last seen publicly on Christmas Day

9 January 2024 – Kate celebrates her 42nd birthday, with the King and Queen sharing a behind-the-scenes photo from the coronation to mark the day.

11 January 2024 – William returns to royal duties, meeting rugby heroes Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield at Headingley Stadium in Leeds.

17 January 2024 – Kensington Palace announces in a statement that Kate has undergone abdominal surgery at the London Clinic and that William has temporarily stepped back from royal duties to care for Kate and their children.

18 January 2024 – William visits Kate at the London Clinic.

26 January 2024 – King Charles visits Kate in hospital before undergoing treatment for an enlarged prostate.

29 January 2024 – Kate is discharged from hospital and returns home to Windsor to continue her recovery. King Charles also leaves the London Clinic on the same day after his treatment.

7 February 2024 – William resumes royal duties attending London's Air Ambulance Charity gala with Tom Cruise.

10 February 2024 – William and Kate spend February half-term with George, Charlotte and Louis at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall. Kate's siblings are also pictured on holiday during the school holidays, with James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet flying to the Caribbean with baby Inigo, and Pippa Matthews and her family holidaying on the island of St Barts.

27 February 2024 – Kate said to be "doing well" as William pulls out of King Constantine memorial due to a "personal matter".

29 February 2024 – Kensington Palace addresses social media speculation, reiterating: "We were very clear from the outset that the Princess of Wales was out until after Easter."

10 March 2024 - A photograph of Kate with their three children at home in Windsor is released to mark Mother's Day and to thank the public for their "continued support".

11 March 2024 - Kate publicly apologises for the "confusion" around the photograph as she admitted she "occasionally experiments with editing," after news agencies pulled the image amid claims it had been digitally altered. The Princess is then seen in a car with William as she's driven to a private appointment in London. 

19 March 2024 - Footage of William and Kate leaving the Windsor Farm Shop is shared by The Sun and TMZ in the first video sighting of the Princess since surgery.

22 March 2024 - Princess Kate confirms that she has been diagnosed with cancer in a moving video message and is undergoing preventative chemotherapy. 

18 April 2024 - Prince William returns to royal duties after spending Easter holidays privately as a family. 

10 May 2024 - Prince William says Kate is "doing well" as he visits the Isles of Scilly. 

21 May 2024 - Princess Kate is "excited" as Kensington Palace shares update on her early years work with the release of her Business Taskforce's prioritising childhood report.

8 June 2024 - Princess Kate writes letter to Irish Guards to apologise for not being able to take part in the salute at the Colonel's Review.

