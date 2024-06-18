Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward mark silver wedding anniversary with romantic portrait
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Digital Cover royalty

Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward mark silver wedding anniversary with romantic portrait

The royal couple are celebrating 25 years of marriage

Megan Bull
TV Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh have released a new portrait to commemorate their silver wedding anniversary. The couple – who tied the knot on 19 June 1999 at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle – have been married for 25 years. 

Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie cuddled up © Chris Jelf/Buckingham Palace
Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie pictured in the gardens of Bagshot Park, Windsor

Photographed by Chris Jelf in the gardens of their Bagshot Park home in Surrey, Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie were the picture of marital bliss. Cuddled up, Edward could be seen standing with his arms around Sophie's waist, while his wife rested her hands affectionately upon his.

It was back in the early 1990s that Prince Edward and Sophie – then a public relations professional – hit it off at a tennis event. After years of dating, they announced their engagement in January 1999, with Sophie giving fans a glimpse of her stunning Asprey and Garrard white gold ring.

Prince Edward kissing Duchess Sophie on the cheek© Tim Graham
The royal couple met in the early 1990s

 Reported to be worth an estimated £105,000, the ring features a two-carat central oval diamond flanked by two smaller, heart-shaped diamonds. 

Ahead of their nuptials in 1999, Edward said: "We manage to have a good laugh about things most of the time, and we happen to love each other, which is the most important thing of all."

For their big day, the couple married at Windsor Castle. There was no ceremonial state or military involvement, and the pair even set a relaxed dress code, with no hats required. Airing on television, it's reported that 200 million viewers tuned in to watch Edward and Sophie's fairytale nuptials. 

Prince Edward and Sophie on their wedding day© Pool/Tim Graham Picture Library
Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie married at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle

Stepping out in a silk organza bridal gown adorned with 325,000 crystals and pearls; Sophie's wedding dress was designed by Samantha Keswick. Sporting a tiara from the late Queen's private jewellery collection, the bride's hair was been swept into an elegant low chignon, while her makeup was kept natural and dewy. 

Recommended videoYou may also likeWhy Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex opted for a Windsor wedding

Following their big day, the royal couple would go on to welcome two children. Their daughter, Lady Louise Windsor was born on 8 November 2003, and their son, James, Earl of Wessex, arrived on 17 December 2007. 

Currently, the family resides at a £30million mansion nestled in Bagshot Park in Surrey. The property sits on 51 acres of land and reportedly has 120 rooms. It is located just 11 miles away from Windsor Castle, and when the late Queen was residing there, the couple would often go over for tea with their children. 

Duchess Sophie, James, Earl of Wessex, Lady Louise Windsor and Prince Edward watching swimming© Max Mumby/Indigo
Edward and Sophie with their children, Louise and James

Another major milestone for Sophie and Edward, their 25th wedding anniversary comes just three months after he celebrated his 60th birthday. Issuing a tearful tribute to her husband, Sophie called him "the best of fathers, the most loving of husbands" and "still my best friend" while visiting Leeds. 

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more