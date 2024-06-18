Duchess Sophie is out of character in unexpected skinny jeans

We're used to seeing Duchess Sophie in elegant dresses and punchy animal prints, so her laidback appearance at the weekend came as a surprise to royal watchers.

The Duchess of Edinburgh was supporting her daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, who was partaking in her favourite hobby of carriage driving and both of the Windsor women opted for lowkey looks.

Casting aside her floaty dresses, Duchess Sophie, who celebrates her 25th wedding anniversary this week, wore an oversized grey woolly jumper, with a pair of casual blue denim jeans – very out of character for the royal who is known for her glamorous ensembles.

© Shutterstock Sophie Duchess changed her look for an outdoor day

Duchess Sophie swept her blonde hair back into a delicate brain, and kept her makeup minimal. Lady Louise followed in her mother's footsteps, also wearing skinny trousers, though in a light grey shade.

Lady Louise finished her outfit with a fleece and a cap, with her blonde hair in a no-nonsense ponytail.

The Duchess of Edinburgh looked right at home out in the field with her daughter, chatting to other onlookers and then having a word with her daughter in what looked like a serious chat – perhaps she was offering her 20-year-old some well-meaning advice?

© Shutterstock Lady Louise Windsor and Duchess Sophie looked serious chatting

Duchess Sophie's changing style

We suspect the Duchess was in the mood for a more relaxed outfit after wearing two showstopping ensembles earlies in the weekend.

For the Trooping the Colour, Duchess Sophie wore a lemon yellow dress with statement sleeves and a matching fascinator, while Sunday saw her don a pink and white patterned dress for the Order of the Garter.

© Getty Sophie looked lovely in a pink floral number

Flawless as always, the Duchess added a statement hat and nude stiletto court shoes, clutching a timeless cream handbag.

© Getty Sophie looked beautiful in a flower meadow

Earlier in the week the royal paid a visit to a wildflower meadow in Bedford – though for that field trip, she opted for business attire, wearing a black blazer atop a floral shirt. She added a pretty S initial necklace to her outfit, along with fluttering false lashes and dark eyeliner – quite the lovely look for her outdoorsy outing.