Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Duchess Sophie as you've never seen her before dressed down in skinny jeans
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Digital Cover fashion

Duchess Sophie is out of character in unexpected skinny jeans

The Duchess of Edinburgh was supporting her daughter, Lady Louise Windsor

Melanie Macleod
Wellness Editor
3 minutes ago
Share this:

We're used to seeing Duchess Sophie in elegant dresses and punchy animal prints, so her laidback appearance at the weekend came as a surprise to royal watchers.

The Duchess of Edinburgh was supporting her daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, who was partaking in her favourite hobby of carriage driving and both of the Windsor women opted for lowkey looks.

Casting aside her floaty dresses, Duchess Sophie, who celebrates her 25th wedding anniversary this week, wore an oversized grey woolly jumper, with a pair of casual blue denim jeans – very out of character for the royal who is known for her glamorous ensembles.

Sophie Duchess in jeans and a jumper in a field© Shutterstock
Sophie Duchess changed her look for an outdoor day

Duchess Sophie swept her blonde hair back into a delicate brain, and kept her makeup minimal. Lady Louise followed in her mother's footsteps, also wearing skinny trousers, though in a light grey shade.

Lady Louise finished her outfit with a fleece and a cap, with her blonde hair in a no-nonsense ponytail.  

The Duchess of Edinburgh looked right at home out in the field with her daughter, chatting to other onlookers and then having a word with her daughter in what looked like a serious chat – perhaps she was offering her 20-year-old some well-meaning advice?

Lady Louise Windsor and Duchess Sophie and a horse looking serious chatting© Shutterstock
Lady Louise Windsor and Duchess Sophie looked serious chatting

Duchess Sophie's changing style

We suspect the Duchess was in the mood for a more relaxed outfit after wearing two showstopping ensembles earlies in the weekend.

For the Trooping the Colour, Duchess Sophie wore a lemon yellow dress with statement sleeves and a matching fascinator, while Sunday saw her don a pink and white patterned dress for the Order of the Garter.

Duchess Sophie wearing pink floral dress on Garter Day© Getty
Sophie looked lovely in a pink floral number

Flawless as always, the Duchess added a statement hat and nude stiletto court shoes, clutching a timeless cream handbag.

SophiSophie, Duchess of Edinburgh takes a walk in a wildflower meadowe, Duchess of Edinburgh takes a walk in a wildflower meadow at Highfield Farm on an official visit to Bedford on June 14, 2024 in Bedford, England. HRH takes part in a 'Field to Bowl' tour showcasing the work of LEAF as a charity through the context of breakfast cereal producer Jordans supply chain operations, encompassing a visit to a LEAF Marque certified farm and a tour of the Jordans production facilities. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)© Getty
Sophie looked beautiful in a flower meadow

Earlier in the week the royal paid a visit to a wildflower meadow in Bedford – though for that field trip, she opted for business attire, wearing a black blazer atop a floral shirt. She added a pretty S initial necklace to her outfit, along with fluttering false lashes and dark eyeliner – quite the lovely look for her outdoorsy outing. 

LISTEN: To the latest episode of HELLO!'s Right Royal Podcast

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more