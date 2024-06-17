Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Lady Louise Windsor rocks skinny jeans after elegant Trooping the Colour appearance
Lady Louise Windsor rocks skinny jeans after elegant Trooping the Colour appearance

 The Duchess of Edinburgh was on hand to support her daughter

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
After putting in a rare public appearance at Trooping the Colour on Saturday, it was business as usual for Lady Louise Windsor as she took part in a carriage driving competition in Windsor on Sunday.

The young royal, 20, was supported by her mother, the Duchess of Edinburgh, who appeared to be giving tips to her daughter as she took part in the event.

Lady Louise, who is currently studying at the University of St Andrews in Scotland, has followed in her late grandfather Prince Philip's footsteps with her passion for the sport.

Dressed casually in a navy fleece with grey skinny jeans and a red and blue striped helmet, Lady Louise smiled at her proud mother as drove the carriage alongside her navigator on the back.

16
Lady Louise carriage driving© Shutterstock
Lady Louise inherited Prince Philip's driving ponies and carriage, following his death in 2021

The talented royal sported glasses and styled her blonde tresses into a low ponytail.

26
Duchess of Edinburgh wearing knitwear and jeans© Shutterstock
Duchess Sophie donned a casual ensemble for her sporty outing

Meanwhile, Sophie wore light-coloured knitwear with blue jeans as she chatted with Lady Louise's team members and fellow spectators.

36
Lady Louise carriage driving© Shutterstock
Lady Louise learned to carriage drive from a young age

Lady Louise's father, the Duke of Edinburgh, nor her brother, James, Earl of Wessex were not in attendance.

46
Lady Louise Windsor on her phone© Shutterstock
Lady Louise scrolled on her phone and enjoyed a coffee during a break

At one point, Lady Louise swapped her helmet for a baseball cap as she enjoyed a hot beverage inbetween competing.

56
Lady Louise Windsor takes part in a carriage driving competition in Windsor watched by her mum Sophie Duchess of Edinburgh.© Shutterstock
Sophie was on hand to support Lady Louise

Sophie and Lady Louise's outing came the day after the pair shared a carriage during the King's birthday parade in London, where Prince Edward rode horseback.

66
Lady Louise smiles at Duchess Sophie© Shutterstock
The pair exchanged smiles after Lady Louise finished competing

The Duchess wowed in a lemon Beulah London ensemble, while Lady Louise repeated a silk floral dress from Suzannah London, previously worn to her uncle Charles' coronation in May 2023.

The mother and daughter duo sheltered from torrential rain under the cover in their carriage as the heavens opened up when the royals made their way back to Buckingham Palace from Horse Guards Parade for the flypast.

Lady Louise joined her parents on the balcony to watch the spectacular military finale as the Red Arrows filled the air with streams of red, white and blue.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh during Trooping the Colour with her daughter Louise Windsor© Getty
Sophie and Lady Louise had to shelter from the rain

Brother James, 16, did not join the celebrations, with the reason thought to be because of the GCSE exam period at school.

Lady Louise has made very few public appearances with the royal family this year amid her second year at university, where she is studying English.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Lady Louise Windsor and the Princess Royal, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, following the Trooping the Colour ceremony© Getty
Sophie and Edward stood with Lady Louise and Princess Anne

She was among the competitors in the carriage driving events at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in May.

