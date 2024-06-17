Lady Louise Windsor rocks skinny jeans after elegant Trooping the Colour appearance

After putting in a rare public appearance at Trooping the Colour on Saturday, it was business as usual for Lady Louise Windsor as she took part in a carriage driving competition in Windsor on Sunday.
The young royal, 20, was supported by her mother, the Duchess of Edinburgh, who appeared to be giving tips to her daughter as she took part in the event.
Lady Louise, who is currently studying at the University of St Andrews in Scotland, has followed in her late grandfather Prince Philip's footsteps with her passion for the sport.
You may also like
Dressed casually in a navy fleece with grey skinny jeans and a red and blue striped helmet, Lady Louise smiled at her proud mother as drove the carriage alongside her navigator on the back.
16
The talented royal sported glasses and styled her blonde tresses into a low ponytail.
26
Meanwhile, Sophie wore light-coloured knitwear with blue jeans as she chatted with Lady Louise's team members and fellow spectators.
36
Lady Louise's father, the Duke of Edinburgh, nor her brother, James, Earl of Wessex were not in attendance.
46
At one point, Lady Louise swapped her helmet for a baseball cap as she enjoyed a hot beverage inbetween competing.
56
Sophie and Lady Louise's outing came the day after the pair shared a carriage during the King's birthday parade in London, where Prince Edward rode horseback.
66
The Duchess wowed in a lemon Beulah London ensemble, while Lady Louise repeated a silk floral dress from Suzannah London, previously worn to her uncle Charles' coronation in May 2023.
The mother and daughter duo sheltered from torrential rain under the cover in their carriage as the heavens opened up when the royals made their way back to Buckingham Palace from Horse Guards Parade for the flypast.
Lady Louise joined her parents on the balcony to watch the spectacular military finale as the Red Arrows filled the air with streams of red, white and blue.
Lady Louise has made very few public appearances with the royal family this year amid her second year at university, where she is studying English.
She was among the competitors in the carriage driving events at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in May.
LISTEN: A Right Royal Commemoration
LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!
If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…
What is it?
Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.