Royal looks of love: From Princess Kate and Prince William to Mike and Zara Tindall

Royal looks of love: From Kate Middleton and Prince William to Mike and Zara Tindall
The Prince and Princess of Wales tied the knot in 2011

William smiling at Kate at Wimbledon 2022© Getty
Phoebe Tatham
Content Writer
18 minutes ago
The British royals are a romantic bunch and seemingly aren't afraid to wear their hearts on their sleeves.

Despite living a life in the spotlight, we occasionally get to witness key members of the royal family letting their guards down.

From tender displays of affection to fleeting looks of love, it's a rare treat when we get to see the likes of the Prince and Princess of Wales expressing their true emotions.

Here we take a look at the royals' very best immortalised looks of love…

kate and william on wedding day© Getty Images

Prince William and Princess Kate

On their fairytale wedding day, Princess Kate and Prince William looked smitten as they tied the knot. 

As they exited Westminster Abbey, the newly-married couple shared a very tender moment, pausing to gaze lovingly into each other's eyes. 

Their big day was a majestic affair, attended by 1900 guests, including foreign Royal family members and heads of state.

couple staring at each other© Getty Images

Mike and Zara Tindall

Loved-up couple Mike and Zara Tindall appeared head over heels in love in 2022 as they stepped out to attend 'Ladies Day' of Royal Ascot. 

The pair, who tied the knot in 2011, were photographed passionately cosying up to one another without breaking eye contact. Swoon!

couple with umbrella in rain© Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex fully embraced a downpour back in March 2020 as they attended The Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House. 

Refusing to let the rain dampen their spirits, the couple shared a laugh as they sheltered beneath an umbrella.

couple at ascot looking in love© Getty Images

Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh resembled highschool sweethearts as they shared a touching moment during Royal Ascot in 2013. 

Amid the hustle and bustle of the sporting action, the royal couple couldn't keep their eyes off of each other whilst inside the Royal Box.

couple smiling in white© Getty Images

King Charles and Queen Camilla

Cupid's arrow shot through the hearts of King Charles and Queen Camilla back in 2018 as they reopened a newly-renovated Edwardian community hall in Wales. 

Queen Camilla looked so in love as she leant in to chat to her husband Charles.

couple embracing © Getty Images

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank

When Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank announced their engagement, the pair shared an incredibly romantic snapshot which showed Jack sweetly wrapping his arms around Eugenie's waist.

Amping up the amour, the couple could also be seen gazing adoringly into each other's eyes.

couple looking at each other at royal ascot© Getty Images

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Lovebirds Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi shared a loving look on day one of Royal Ascot last year.

Dressed in a smart morning suit, Edoardo could be seen beaming as he shared a moment with Sarah Ferguson's daughter.

queen elizabeth prince philip honeymoon© Getty Images

The late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip

The late Queen and her husband Prince Philip looked every inch the smitten newly-weds in 1947 as they posed for photographs during their honeymoon at Broadlands in Hampshire. 

The duo exchanged vows on 20 November at Westminster Abbey, with Elizabeth walking down the aisle in a beautifully embroidered dress crafted by Norman Hartnell.

