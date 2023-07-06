Inside secret royal party destinations: Soho House, Ibiza, private yachts & more

Sipping sundowners and dancing into the early hours may not seem like a particularly regal activity, but the likes of Prince Harry, Zara Tindall, Princess Eugenie and even a young Prince William have been known to jet set to party islands and flock to destinations known for their legendary nightlife.
In the clip below, the 42-year-old royal takes a turn on the decks as fellow yacht guests dance and clap to Macklemore & Ryan Lewis' Can't Hold Us.
35
South Beach, Florida
South Beach, Miami
Miami's South Beach is well known for its glamorous nightlife and famous beach clubs that have long dubbed it a popular hotspot for partygoers.According to the MailOnline, Mike Tindall and his stags spent £12,000 on alcohol during his three-day stag do in South Beach before he tied the knot with the late Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter, Zara Phillips.
45
Pacha, Ibiza
The Prince and Princess of Wales reportedly enjoyed a night at Pacha, Ibiza
Club owner Tony Truman revealed that the Prince and Princess of Wales once visited world-famous superclub Pacha on the Spanish party island of Ibiza during the early days of their romance.
The Ibiza mogul took to Instagram to share his experience inviting the future King to party at the island's oldest club, revealing that Prince William gave him a personal phone call to relay his newfound love for house music.
"Thank you Tony, I was not a fan of house music until last night. Your friend Eric was amazing, now I love it," said the royal RnB enthusiast.
DON'T MISS
55
Soho House, New York
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had their first date at Soho House
The illustrious private member's club is a particularly special one for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who had their first date at the club's 76 Dean Street location in London. One of Meghan's closest friends Markus Anderson, who was photographed with the Duchess in New York following her baby shower, is a private director for the club.
Given their close relationship and his ties to Soho House, it would come as no surprise if the royal had poured over martinis with Markus in one of the club's private NYC bars.