Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince William, Kate Middleton, Zara Tindall & Co's favourite party destinations: From Ibiza to Miami
Subscribe

Inside secret royal party destinations: Soho House, Ibiza, private yachts & more

From Soho Beach House to Pacha in Ibiza, discover where Prince William, Princess Kate, Zara Tindall & Co party abroad

Royal party hotspots: Meghan Markle, Prince William and Kate Middleton
Georgia Brown
Georgia BrownLifestyle Writer

Sipping sundowners and dancing into the early hours may not seem like a particularly regal activity, but the likes of Prince Harry, Zara Tindall, Princess Eugenie and even a young Prince William have been known to jet set to party islands and flock to destinations known for their legendary nightlife. 

The royal family are well-versed in London's heady nightlife. While Sarah Ferguson regularly frequents celebrity favourite member's club, Annabel's, the Duchess of Edinburgh has been seen leaving Oswald's in Mayfair late into the night. 

But where do the royals go to hit the dance floor when they're abroad? Keep scrolling to find out the royals' favourite party hotspots...

15

Soho Beach House, Miami

Soho Beach House, Miami© Soho House
Soho Beach House, Miami

After splitting from his former girlfriend Cressida Bonas back in 2014, Prince Harry jet setted to Miami, Florida to enjoy some downtime before reuniting with his brother Prince William for a wedding. 

According to reports in PEOPLE, the Duke of Sussex lounged poolside at exclusive member's club Soho Beach House following a late-night on the dancefloor in the USA's most popular party destination.

25

Monaco, French Riviera

Monaco, French Riviera© Getty
Monaco, French Riviera

Zara Tindall is no stranger to a good time, having recently spent time in Ibiza with her husband Mike and partying into the early hours before King Charles' coronation earlier this year.In an unearthed video clip from this summer, Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter once again showed off her fun side as she was spotted in a DJ booth in Monaco during the F1 Grand Prix.

In the clip below, the 42-year-old royal takes a turn on the decks as fellow yacht guests dance and clap to Macklemore & Ryan Lewis' Can't Hold Us.

WATCH: Zara Tindall dances in behind-the-scenes video from glamorous Monaco trip
35

South Beach, Florida

South Beach, Miami© Getty
South Beach, Miami

Miami's South Beach is well known for its glamorous nightlife and famous beach clubs that have long dubbed it a popular hotspot for partygoers.According to the MailOnline, Mike Tindall and his stags spent £12,000 on alcohol during his three-day stag do in South Beach before he tied the knot with the late Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter, Zara Phillips.

45

Pacha, Ibiza

kate and william clubbing© Getty
The Prince and Princess of Wales reportedly enjoyed a night at Pacha, Ibiza

Club owner Tony Truman revealed that the Prince and Princess of Wales once visited world-famous superclub Pacha on the Spanish party island of Ibiza during the early days of their romance.

The Ibiza mogul took to Instagram to share his experience inviting the future King to party at the island's oldest club, revealing that Prince William gave him a personal phone call to relay his newfound love for house music. 

"Thank you Tony, I was not a fan of house music until last night. Your friend Eric was amazing, now I love it," said the royal RnB enthusiast.

55

Soho House, New York

The Duchess of Sussex wore Diana's diamond tennis bracelet tothe Annual Salute To Freedom Gala on November 10, 2021 in New York City.© Getty
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had their first date at Soho House

The illustrious private member's club is a particularly special one for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who had their first date at the club's 76 Dean Street location in London. One of Meghan's closest friends Markus Anderson, who was photographed with the Duchess in New York following her baby shower, is a private director for the club. 

Given their close relationship and his ties to Soho House, it would come as no surprise if the royal had poured over martinis with Markus in one of the club's private NYC bars.

Other topics

More Travel

See more