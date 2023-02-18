Inside Princess Kate and Prince William's close relationship with Zara and Mike Tindall Are the Prince and Princess of Wales close with the Tindalls?

It's no secret that the Prince and Princess of Wales are always captured looking gloriously happy when seen with William's cousin Zara Tindall and her husband Mike - but are the senior royals really close with their extended family?

According to former rugby star Mike, the quartet are everything you'd expect from a typical family and even have their own family Whatsapp group - which he admitted he takes full use of.

The topic came up when the I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here star was on his podcast The Good, The Bad & The Rugby last year, just as Princess Kate was made the new patron of the Rugby Football Union and the Rugby Football League.

Mike said: "I text Ellis [Genge] and said, 'Mate, please tell me anything she messed up on' so I could sort of… family WhatsApp group, get to her, and he said, 'No she was actually pretty good, and she was really good at kicking,' and I was like [sighs]. But she has this competitive nature."

The Princess took part in a training session with the team - and appeared to give Mike a run for his money!

It's no secret Mike has the sweetest bond his nieces and nephews - who could forget his antics with Prince Louis at the Platinum Jubilee?

Back in 2015, just after Princess Charlotte had been born, he opened up about future playdates with the Wales children and his own daughters Mia, nine, and Lena, four.

He told HELLO! at the time: "They're all quite close in age and hopefully they'll grow up as good friends."

He added: "I'm sure the children will bump heads at some point, but I think it will be a little while yet."

"We'll let them get settled into their new home, and the baby settle into the world before everyone jumps on them." So sweet!

As for Zara and Kate, the royal pair also appear to have the sweetest bond and are often captured giggling away together or deep in conversation at mutual events.

One touching moment between the duo was at the polo in Tetbury in June 2015 with their firstborns, George and Mia. The cousins were spotted hugging one another as they arrived at the match and Kate even matched her young niece in a striped top!

Another fabulous moment in 2012 saw Kate waving enthusiastically at Zara as she watched her win her Silver medal in the Eventing Team Jumping Equestrian Final. Prince William also looked elated as he cheered on his cousin - so sweet!

