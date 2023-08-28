Why Zara and Mike Tindall have not joined Prince William and Princess Kate at Balmoral

The Prince and Princess of Wales have been spotted in Balmoral with other members of the royal family this weekend, but Zara and Mike Tindall were not among them.

The Olympic equestrian, 42, and the former rugby star, 44, were pictured with their three children Mia, nine, Lena, five, and Lucas, two, over 500 miles away in Heckfield, Hampshire, where they attended an equestrian event.

In photos obtained by the MailOnline, the young royals looked relaxed as they sat on the grass with their father Mike, while their mother took part in the final day of the dressage and jumping trials at Wellington International Horse Trials.

Dressed in casual blue shorts and a long-sleeved pink top, Mike carried his youngest on his shoulders as the father-son duo twinned in matching blue caps. Meanwhile, Mike's daughters wore shorts and trainers, keeping warm in the unpredictable British summer by layering navy jumpers over their T-shirts.

The family may have delayed joining the likes of King Charles and Queen Camilla in Scotland for their summer break to fit in the equestrian event on Monday. It's possible that Princess Anne's daughter Zara may still travel to Balmoral with her family this summer, which marks the first time senior royals have reunited in Scotland since the late Queen Elizabeth II died in September 2022.

Mike and Zara's family outing comes just one day after Princess Kate and Prince William were pictured attending church in Balmoral. Royal mother-of-three Kate ditched her favoured wide-brimmed hats for a feather-embellished trilby as she was pictured peering out of the window of a car.

Styling her brunette locks in a low bun, she accessorised with beautiful drop earrings. While her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were not in attendance at the Balmoral church service, it's thought the Wales youngsters have joined their parents in Scotland ahead of their return to school in September.

Mike and Zara have a close relationship with her cousin William, which extends to their children. In December 2022, Mia, Lena and Lucas spent time with George, Charlotte and Louis at a Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene's Church.

They greeted members of the public who had camped out overnight at the gates with bunches of flowers and gifts for the young royals, but George was distracted by his cousin Mia's cheeky antics!

Earlier in the year, Mia and George, alongside their other royal cousins, showed their close bond as they watched the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Pageant together, where they shared sweets and laughed.

