King Charles makes big royal change after years of controversy

At Tuesday's State Banquet for the visiting Japanese royals, Queen Camilla debuted King Charles' family order, a portrait of the monarch traditionally worn by female members of the royal family.

The tradition dates back to the 1820s in the time of King George IV, and usually these were made out of ivory. However, given the King's ecological credentials, the material used was instead polymin, a synthetic translucent treated plastic sheet. The stunning portrait, which sees the King dressed in military uniform alongside his medals was designed by Elizabeth Meek.

The diamonds that surrounded the portrait were taken from the Royal Collection and weigh 10.41 carats. Meanwhile, the blue ribbon was designed by the Queen's favourite milliner, Philip Treacy. Camilla was the only female royal in attendance to wear the new family order, but as their creation is a time-consuming process, it is likely other female royals will wear their own at future events.

However, this isn't the first family order to not be made out of ivory. When the Princess of Wales received her own from the late Queen, it was also made out of a separate material, noting Prince William's own conservation work.

© PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo A close-up of the new family order

Ivory has long been considered a controversial material with the trade resulting in the decrease of native elephant populations as it is often harvested from their tusks, with the animals usually being killed for the ivory.

Speaking about the state visit, HELLO!'s Royal Editor, Emily Nash, noted: "The royal family are rolling out the red carpet for the Emperor and Empress and their delegation and it's a really important display of soft power.

© PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo Camilla debuted the family order at the State Banquet

"Japan is a key strategic partner for the UK so this kind of welcome and hospitality will really help to boost that relationship.

"Sending the Prince of Wales to escort the Emperor and Empress to the parade ground further shows how important their visit is considered by the UK government."

© Getty The royals have been hosting the Japanese Emperor and Empress

The upcoming general election on 4 July has meant that some aspects of the state visit have been cut while party leaders are busy campaigning, such as the usual Downing Street talks with the Prime Minister, a speech to the Palace of Westminster by the visiting head of state, and meetings with opposition leaders.

A Palace spokesman said this week's programme had been "slightly adapted", adding: "As a general principle, it has of course been adapted as a result of the current pre-election period of sensitivity."

© WPA Pool The State Banquet ended a day of ceremony

Meanwhile, senior royals such as the Princess of Wales and Princess Anne have been absent for health reasons. Kate is recovering from cancer, while Anne is in hospital after suffering a concussion.

