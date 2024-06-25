King Charles leads Japanese emperor in glamorous State Banquet – best photos

King Charles and Queen Camilla hosted a State Banquet for Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako as they ended their first day of their state visit to the UK.

The glittering event saw the royals dressed in their finest outfits, with Queen Camilla looked especially splendid in cream silk crepe embroidered dress by Fiona Clare, alongside the Burmere ruby and diamond tiara. She also debuted the King's family order, a tradition that sees female royals wearing a picture of the monarch, which dates back to the time of King George IV.

Meanwhile, King Charles and Naruhito wore some stunning suits and Masako looked beautiful in an elegant cream dress alongside the Chrysanthemum tiara.

It had been a busy day for the Japanese royals who started their day by being greeted by the British monarch and Camilla at The Royal Pavilion before Charles and Naruhito inspected the Guard of Honour.

The royals then travelled up the Mall in a carriage before enjoying a private lunch inside Buckingham Palace. Naruhito and Masako were then shown Japanese-related items from the Royal Collection before a visit to Westminster Abbey.

© Getty The royals have had a busy day

The state visit has been different from normal ones with the schedule having to be changed due to the general election campaign. The Princess of Wales and Princess Royal have also been absent, the former as she recovers from cancer and the latter after suffering a concussion from a kicking horse on Monday.

Staff at Buckingham Palace put the finishing touches on ahead of the State Banquet making sure not even one fork was out of place.



A close-up of the Family Order worn by Queen Camilla. The diamond-encrusted ribbon features a portrait of King Charles in military uniform.

Among the guests to arrive for the swanky event were Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and the Leader of the Opposition, Sir Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria.