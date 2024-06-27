Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince Willam's unexpected boost following selfie with Taylor Swift
A photo of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince William and Taylor Swift © The Prince and Princess of Wales

Prince Willam's unexpected boost following selfie with Taylor Swift

Prince William met Taylor Swift during her Eras Tour at Wembley

Emmy Griffiths
TV & Film Editor
2 minutes ago
Prince William’s selfie with Taylor Swift alongside his two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, has led to a surprising achievement for the Wales family! Not only did they get to meet the biggest pop star of the moment, but it looks like plenty of Swifties have become fans of the royal family after Taylor shared a snap of herself meeting them backstage at the show.

According to Viralyft, the Prince and Princess of Wales's official Instagram account gained 201,967 new followers over Taylor’s three shows at Wembley from Friday, 21 June to Sunday, 23 June. The post received 2.8 million likes in just two days, while Taylor shared a snap of the meeting that received 9.2 million likes. Wow!

Posting a photo of William, George, and Charlotte meeting Taylor on the royals' official Instagram account, the caption read: “Thank you @taylorswift for a great evening! #LondonTSTheErasTour." Meanwhile, Taylor wrote: “Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start.”

Taylor Swift at Wembley© Gareth Cattermole/TAS24
The royals saw Taylor Swift at Wembley

Speaking about the huge boost in followers, director of Viralyft Thomas Moore said: “Prince William’s presence at the Taylor Swift concert with his children has generated widespread media coverage and social media buzz. The concert, attended by thousands of fans, provided a perfect backdrop for the royals to connect with a younger, more diverse audience.

Taylor performing 22 while I watched, sobbing© Kevin Mazur
Taylor met the group before the show

“Their engagement in such a popular event demonstrates their modern approach and relatability, resonating with the public and boosting their social media following significantly.”

Taylor’s partner, Travis Kelce, recently opened up about meeting the young royals alongside his brother Jason. Chatting on their podcast New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, Jason said: “I gotta say, Prince William was fantastic, but the highlight was Princess Charlotte. Prince George was great too. She was so [expletive] adorable. Like, I cannot.”

A split image of the Wales' and Taylor Swift
Travis and Jason were full of praise for the royals

Travis added: “She was, she was a superstar. They were an absolute delight to meet. Wasn't sure if I was supposed to, like, bow to them, curtsy, just be an American idiot and shake their hand… We wanted to be polite, especially on this side of the pond.”

He joked to his brother: “I've never seen you give someone that much respect. You put your beer, like, 10 feet away from you.”

