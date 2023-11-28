Prince William reveals himself to be a secret Swiftie during red carpet appearance

The Prince of Wales appeared to hint that he is a Swiftie as he stepped out for the Tusk Conservation Awards at London's Savoy Hotel on Monday night.

Prince William chatted with Rolling Stones rocker Ronnie Wood at the Awards, which honoured the achievements of leading African conservationists.

The Rolling Stones are heading out on tour in the US and Canada next year, having released their 24th studio album Hackney Diamonds last month.

After speaking with the future King, Ronnie, 76, said: "We were talking about the tour and I said 'come on, you've got to come out on tour' and we were talking about the new album and everything.

"William said [he would] if we could get Taylor Swift there."

The guitarist told the Prince US popstar Taylor had sung with Stones' frontman Sir Mick Jagger and said William replied: "I'm there then."

The royal previously met Taylor in 2013, when he was pulled up on stage to sing Livin' On A Prayer with the Shake It Off singer and Jon Bon Jovi at a charity fundraiser.

William later said about the experience on Apple Fitness+ Time To Walk series in 2021: "Beneath my black tie, there was a lot of sweating going on. I felt like a swan, where I was trying to keep myself composed on the outside, but inside, the little legs are paddling fast.

"Now, a lot of people might think that I’m comfortable on stage. When I do speeches and things like that, I’ve done so many now, they’re not a problem. But I’ve not done singing. At times, when you’re taken out of your comfort zone, you’ve got to roll with it.

"And I think we’ve gotten to the stage in this life where we do micromanage ourselves. We do worry about: how do we look on social media? Who said what about me? What am I wearing? There’s so many pressures, but I think making a fool of yourself is okay."

Meanwhile, Taylor told The Graham Norton Show in 2014 that William was "kinda freaking out a little bit".

She added: "He just looks at me and is like, 'You gotta go with me, you gotta go with me; and I was like, 'All right.' And we got up there [on stage] and started singing Livin' on a Prayer. Like, I died."

Prince William's speech at the Tusk Awards

The Prince of Wales has been patron of Tusk since 2005 and he helped to launch Tusk's annual ceremony in 2013 to recognise the work of those trying to safeguard some of Africa’s most iconic animals and habitats.

Since the inaugural event, the awards have now recognised 55 conservation leaders from 20 countries.

William said: "This event gives us a rare moment to reflect on the significant achievements of our award winners and to recognise the challenges they face each and every day.

“It is also a reminder that Africa, its people, and its biodiversity are disproportionately affected by the impacts of a warming planet. Impacts which are, for the most part, not driven by those most affected.

“Those living in Africa emit just a quarter of the emissions than that of the average global citizen, yet the African continent is set to incur disproportionate loss and damage from climate change.”

“But we do have the power to change this and the stories we have heard tonight provide both optimism and hope.”