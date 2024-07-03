Lady Marina Windsor cosies up to rarely-seen boyfriend in adorable snapshots

Lady Marina Windsor has shared a sneak peek inside her time at Glastonbury with her rarely-seen boyfriend, Nico Macauley.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the 31-year-old, uploaded a string of images including several smitten snapshots featuring Nico.

In one snapshot, the events manager flashed a broad grin as she embraced her beau, whilst in a second picture, Marina appeared in high spirits as she soaked up some music with her loved one.

It's not known when Marina and Nico first started dating, though the socialite was first linked to the cyber security Account Executive in 2023 when she posted a selfie with Nico to mark his 30th birthday in April last year.

Elsewhere, Marina included a plethora of images featuring a cluster of pals - and true to form, Prince William and Prince Harry's third cousin showcased her sartorial flair.

For the hotly-anticipated Somerset festival, Marina rocked an array of colourful, boho outfits. During the festivities, the Duke of Kent's granddaughter debuted floral mini skirts, a flaming red scarf top, lime-green trousers and a ruffled lilac dress.

She was also joined by her sister Lady Amelia who made a bold statement in a vibrant ensemble complete with tangerine-hued baggy trousers, a bikini top and a floaty purple ruffled top.

Captioning her snapshots, Marina penned: "Happy happy wonder filled fields".

Who is Lady Marina Windsor?

Marina is the eldest daughter of the Earl and Countess of St Andrews, making her paternal granddaughter to Prince Edward, Duke of Kent and first cousin to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Until 2008, the 31-year-old was 25th in line to the British throne, but was removed from the line of succession after being confirmed into the Roman Catholic Church.

According to the official Royal website, this is because the Sovereign must be in communion with the Church of England and must swear to preserve the established Church of England and the established Church of Scotland.

"The Sovereign must also promise to uphold the Protestant succession," confirms the website.

Her passion for sustainability

Lady Marina is extremely passionate about sustainability. She is committed to sustainable fashion and making planet-conscious choices when it comes to travel.

During a recent chat with HELLO! she said: "Fast fashion is incredibly destructive to our planet. I try to shop from charity shops, vintage shops, [and] sustainable brands, and often I borrow clothes off friends… And just keeping things for longer and buying less stuff, less consumerism where possible."