Who are Lady Marina and Lady Amelia Windsor - All you need to know the rarely-seen cousins of King Charles

The royal extended family has many members from cousins and aunts to King Charles and his late mother, Queen Elizabeth. Many stay out of the spotlight and don't take part in royal duties but still have quite the public profile.

Among those are Lady Marina and Lady Amelia Windsor, the duo are the granddaughters of Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent, with their father being the royal's eldest son, George Windsor. As such, both are second cousins of the King, with Lady Amelia being 43rd in line to the throne. However, Marina was removed in 2008 following her conversion to Roman Catholicism.

Read on to find out all you need to know about the monarch's cousins…

Early lives

Lady Marina was born on 30 September 1992, while her younger sister was welcomed into the world on 24 August 1995. The duo are the second and third children respectively of George Windsor, Earl of St Andrews and Sylvana Tomaselli, a historian and academic and their older brother is Edward Windsor, Lord Downpatrick.

© Alan Davidson/Shutterstock Amelia is the youngest daughter of George Windsor and Sylvana Tomaselli

Marina was named after her great-grandmother, Princess Marina of Greece and Denmark, who was married to the late Queen's uncle, Prince George.

Both women studied at St Mary's School in Ascot before heading to the University of Edinburgh, although Amelia took a gap year. During her time abroad, Amelia explored India and Thailand before returning to the UK where she completed her studies in French and Italian; her older sister studied French and Portuguese and also became a playwright for the student magazine.

© David M. Benett Marina lost her rights to succession at the age of 16

When she was 16, Marina was excluded from the line of succession alongside her brother after the pair were confirmed in the Roman Catholic church, like their mother and grandmother. Under the Act of Settlement 1701, Roman Catholics are not allowed to inherit the throne.

Careers

Both glamorous ladies started their careers as models, and Amelia is currently signed with Storm Model Management, who represent major players in the industry like Cindy Crawford and Carla Bruni.

Amelia has covered publications like Tatler and Vogue Japan and has even been dubbed as "Britain's most beautiful royal". The star has also walked the runway for brands like Dolce & Gabbana and worked for major brands like Chanel and BVLGARI.

© Dave Benett Amelia is a successful model

Amelia does have charity at her heart and her own fashion line with Penelope Chilvers, which was launched in 2018, donated 20 per cent of its proceeds to War Child, a charity that ensures that children exposed to war get access to protection, education and psychological support.

The royal is also the patron of the Cross River Gorilla Project, which works to save the critically endangered Cross River gorillas from extinction; figures from 2014 estimated only 250 adults of the species remained.

© Dave Benett Marina now works with numerous charities

Marina is much more established in the charity sector and has worked with organisations like The Big Give, Beat Routes Charity, Veterans Aid and Eco-nnect. She also has a wide range of other interests, having studied Muay Thai boxing in Thailand and expressing an interest in foreign diplomacy.

Personal lives

The low-key royals often try and keep out of the spotlight with their personal lives, but Lady Marina is dating cyber security specialist Nico Macauley, who works as an accounts manager at Zscaler.

© Instagram Lady Marina is dating Nico Macauley

It's unclear when Marina and Nico first started dating, though they were first linked in 2023 when the royal posted a selfie with her partner to mark his 30th birthday in April.

Last year, Amelia was linked to Ollie Lewis, with the royal seen receiving a kiss from her beau while partying at Glastonbury. The star has not publicly spoken about her love life, so it's unclear whether the duo are still an item.