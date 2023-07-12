Meet the British royals you've probably never heard of: From Sam Chatto to Flora Vesterberg

Whilst many Brits don't profess to be ardent royalists, we are all extremely familiar with the senior members of the royal family. If the royals were lumped together in a game of 'Guess Who,' for instance, it would be relatively easy for most of us to decipher our Zara Tindalls from our Princess Beatrices.

Key royals aside, there are a whole host of lesser-known British royals that you've almost certainly never heard of. If the surnames Chatto and Armstrong-Jones don't ring any bells, keep scrolling to discover the next generation of British royals…

Sam Chatto

© Instagram Sam is a keen potter

Samuel Chatto, 26, is the eldest son of Lady Sarah Chatto and David Chatto. His late grandmother was Princess Margaret. He is currently 29th in line to the throne, behind his mother Lady Sarah.

He studied History of Art at Edinburgh University and graduated in 2018. Sam has since discovered a passion for pottery. The budding artist joined the Royal Drawing School in 2019 and continues to make nature-inspired ceramics from his studio in West Sussex.

Charles Armstrong-Jones

© Getty Charles Armstrong-Jones attended Eton College

Charles Armstrong-Jones, Viscount Linley, is the son of David Armstrong-Jones and a grand-nephew of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The 24-year-old is currently 26th in line to the throne, behind his father. Despite his royal title, Charles maintains a low-profile.

Following in the footsteps of Prince Harry and Prince William, Charles attended Eton College where he was in the same year as his cousin Arthur Chatto.

He went on to study product design engineering at Loughborough University, and is now currently carving out a career as a musician. The talented youngster is reportedly self-taught and enjoys using technology to create unique pieces of music.

His sister, Margarita, told Tatler: "He is very into his orchestral music. He is self-taught [and he] can sing, play the piano and the guitar. Somehow he combines it all together – including online choirs – on his laptop into one piece of music."

Lady Marina Windsor

© Getty Lady Marina Windsor studied languages at university

Lady Marina Windsor is the eldest daughter of the Earl and Countess of St Andrews - the younger sister of Edward Windsor, Lord Downpatrick, and the older sister of 27-year-old Lady Amelia.

Until 2008, Lady Marina was 25th in the line to the throne. She forfeited her place in the line of succession, along with her older brother, after being confirmed into the Roman Catholic Church.

Marina studied French and Portuguese at the University of Edinburgh. During her third year abroad, she travelled to Paris and Brazil.

Since graduating, she has worked for a number of charities including the likes of Veterans Aid, Beat Routes Charity, Eco-nnect and The Big Give, where she is currently a Philanthropic Executive.

According to her blog page on The Big Give, the 30-year-old is "passionate about film, theatre, dance, food, travel, nature, wellbeing, environmental and social justice issues."

Flora Vesterberg

© Getty Flora Vesterberg attending a Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey

Flora Vesterberg (née Ogilvy) is the granddaughter of the Queen's cousin, Princess Alexandra, making her a third cousin of King Charles III and a distant cousin of Prince William and Prince Harry.

She is an art historian and broadcaster who specialises in modern and contemporary art. Flora studied Art History at Bristol before later obtaining a master's degree from The Courtauld Institute of Art.

The 28-year-old married Swedish financier Timothy Vesterberg on 26 September 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic. Their nuptials took place at the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace, with Flora walking down the aisle in a breathtaking Emilia Wickstead gown and a glittering tiara.

Alexander Windsor, Earl of Ulster

© Getty Alexander Windsor, Earl of Ulster with his wife Claire Booth

Alexander is the son of the Duke of Gloucester and his wife Birgitte Eva van Deurs Henriksen. The 47-year-old shares two children with his wife Dr. Claire Booth: a son called Xan and a daughter called Cosima.

Alexander, who is currently 32nd in line to the throne, studied War Studies at King's College London before attending the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.

His military career saw him join the King's Royal Hussars between 1997 and 2008. He is now working as a director for the Transnational Crisis Project.