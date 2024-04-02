Lady Marina Windsor is a bare-faced beauty in rare photograph with her boyfriend

Lady Marina Windsor spent a dreamy week in Devon with her family, taking to Instagram to share snippets of her sun-soaked pre-Easter break by the coast with her younger sister, Lady Amelia Windsor.

Looking radiant in a series of social media posts, Marina showed off everything from her laid-back hiking attire to idyllic coastal scenes - and even posted a photograph with her rarely-seen-on-social-media boyfriend, Nico Macauley.

Marina looked radiant in the heart-warming snap, channelling bare-faced beauty as she appeared to go makeup-free for a walk in the spring sunshine.

© Instagram Lady Marina Windsor looked radiant alongside her beau, Nico Macauley

The third cousin of Prince Harry and Prince William wore delicate gold hoops and a khaki-hued jacket while her beau, Nico, wrapped his arms around her.

Marina swept her chocolate-brown hair into a neat ponytail and wrapped up with a wool scarf around her neck. "Cornish cusps of spring and dreamy Devon delights," she penned.

© Instagram Marina enjoyed a coastal break in Devon

It's not known when Marina and Nico first started dating, though the socialite was first linked to the cyber security Account Executive in 2023 when she posted a similar selfie with Nico to mark his 30th birthday in April last year.

It's clear to see the royal family member has found the perfect antidote for stress, with much of her Instagram showcasing heavenly outdoor scenes and several postcards from her travels.

© Instagram Lady Marina Windsor looked angelic in a white crochet dress on her recent travels

Most recently, the ever-stylish eldest Windsor sister jet set to Puerto Escondido, where she donned a stunning crochet and cotton dress with a peachy-toned clutch bag and several beachy beads round her neck.

Who is Lady Marina Windsor?

Lady Marina is the eldest daughter of the Earl and Countess of St Andrews, making her paternal granddaughter to Prince Edward, Duke of Kent and first cousin to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

© Getty Lady Marina Windsor studied languages at university

Until 2008, the 31-year-old was 25th in line to the British throne, but was removed from the line of succession after being confirmed into the Roman Catholic Church.

According to the official Royal website, this is because the Sovereign must be in communion with the Church of England and must swear to preserve the established Church of England and the established Church of Scotland.

"The Sovereign must also promise to uphold the Protestant succession," confirms the website.